How to watch Phillies-Astros World Series Game 1
1 hour ago

This year's World Series features a matchup between a familiar participant in the Houston Astros (106-56), who are making their fourth WS appearance in six years, and the Philadelphia Phillies (87-75), who hadn't reached the title round since 2009.

Philly bested the San Diego Padres in a riveting 4-1 series victory that was highlighted by several offensive explosions, while the Astros used its vintage homespun combo of tough pitching and timely hitting to sweep the New York Yankees 4-0.

Here's how you can watch Game 1 of the World Series.

Date: Friday, Oct. 28 

Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Location: Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX

Pitching matchup: Aaron Nola (Phillies) vs. Justin Verlander (Astros) 

