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How to watch Braves vs. Dodgers
Major League Baseball

How to Watch Braves vs. Dodgers: NLDS Game 2 TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 4, 2026 9:06 a.m. ET

The Atlanta Braves visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET from UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

The Dodgers finished the regular season 100-62 (.617), while the Braves went 94-68 (.580).

Matt Olson paced the Braves with 41 home runs and 93 RBI, and Michael Harris II led Atlanta with a .294 average. For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani hit 30 home runs, Andy Pages drove in 85 runs and Freddie Freeman hit .288.

Chris Sale won 14 games with a 2.16 ERA for Atlanta, while Blake Snell, who starts Game 2 for Los Angeles, went 4-1 with a 1.90 ERA over 42.2 innings.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Braves vs. Dodgers Game 2

  • When: Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
  • TV: FS1
  • Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Atlanta trails the series 1-0 after a 5-3 Game 1 loss and has not named its Game 2 starter. Chris Sale struck out nine over 6.1 innings in the Wild Card opener and three more over 1.1 scoreless innings of relief in the clincher.

Sale went 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA and 200 strikeouts in the regular season. The Dodgers hit .257 as a team this season, against .246 for Atlanta.

Freddie Freeman led the Dodgers with a .288 average this season and added 16 home runs and 70 RBI. He went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored in Game 1. He entered the series 4 for 20 over his last five regular-season games, the best of them a two-hit, three-RBI game against San Diego on September 22.

Atlanta's pitchers held opponents to a .234 average in the regular season, 16 points higher than the .218 mark for Los Angeles.

Austin Riley went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in NLDS Game 1, a 5-3 Dodgers loss for Atlanta. A three-run homer off Philadelphia closer Jhoan Duran in the eighth inning flipped Wild Card Game 1 for Riley, with Atlanta trailing 3-2. He finished the series 2 for 9 with three RBI and drew three walks over the last two games.

Riley hit .219 with 19 home runs and 72 RBI in the regular season. Los Angeles finished 100-62, against 94-68 for Atlanta.

Braves vs. Dodgers Odds

Learn more about the Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS Game 2 and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Check out the full MLB schedule on FOX Sports.

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