How to Watch Braves vs. Dodgers: NLDS Game 2 TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Atlanta Braves visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET from UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

The Dodgers finished the regular season 100-62 (.617), while the Braves went 94-68 (.580).

Matt Olson paced the Braves with 41 home runs and 93 RBI, and Michael Harris II led Atlanta with a .294 average. For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani hit 30 home runs, Andy Pages drove in 85 runs and Freddie Freeman hit .288.

Chris Sale won 14 games with a 2.16 ERA for Atlanta, while Blake Snell, who starts Game 2 for Los Angeles, went 4-1 with a 1.90 ERA over 42.2 innings.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Braves vs. Dodgers Game 2

When: Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Atlanta trails the series 1-0 after a 5-3 Game 1 loss and has not named its Game 2 starter. Chris Sale struck out nine over 6.1 innings in the Wild Card opener and three more over 1.1 scoreless innings of relief in the clincher.

Sale went 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA and 200 strikeouts in the regular season. The Dodgers hit .257 as a team this season, against .246 for Atlanta.

Freddie Freeman led the Dodgers with a .288 average this season and added 16 home runs and 70 RBI. He went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored in Game 1. He entered the series 4 for 20 over his last five regular-season games, the best of them a two-hit, three-RBI game against San Diego on September 22.

Atlanta's pitchers held opponents to a .234 average in the regular season, 16 points higher than the .218 mark for Los Angeles.

Austin Riley went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in NLDS Game 1, a 5-3 Dodgers loss for Atlanta. A three-run homer off Philadelphia closer Jhoan Duran in the eighth inning flipped Wild Card Game 1 for Riley, with Atlanta trailing 3-2. He finished the series 2 for 9 with three RBI and drew three walks over the last two games.

Riley hit .219 with 19 home runs and 72 RBI in the regular season. Los Angeles finished 100-62, against 94-68 for Atlanta.

Braves vs. Dodgers Odds

Learn more about the Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS Game 2 and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Check out the full MLB schedule on FOX Sports.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.