Major League Baseball
Gerrit Cole staying with Yankees on current contract; extension talks ongoing
Major League Baseball

Gerrit Cole staying with Yankees on current contract; extension talks ongoing

Updated Nov. 4, 2024 5:48 p.m. ET

Gerrit Cole will remain with the New York Yankees rather than become a free agent.

New York had until 5 p.m. ET to add a $36 million salary for 2029 to his contract, which had four years and $144 million remaining.

The sides were still working on a revised contract, two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cole's $324 million, nine-year deal, agreed to before the 2020 season, gave him the right to opt out following the 2024 World Series but said the Yankees could void the opt out by adding the additional year.

A 34-year-old right-hander, Cole won the 2023 AL Cy Young Award. His 2024 season didn’t start until June 19 because of nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow. The six-time All-Star went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts, then was 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five postseason starts.

New York’s decision gives the Yankees six potential rotation returnees, a group that includes Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil, Nestor Cortes and Marcus Stroman.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dodgers spent big before winning big. The 2025 class might be even deeper

Dodgers spent big before winning big. The 2025 class might be even deeper

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World SeriesNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes