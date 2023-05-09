Major League Baseball
Former Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez joins Mets on minor-league contract
Published May. 9, 2023 2:22 p.m. ET

Catcher Gary Sánchez is getting another chance to restart his baseball career, agreeing to a minor-league contract with the New York Mets following his release by the San Francisco Giants.

Unsigned during the offseason, the 30-year-old Sánchez agreed to a minor-league contract with the Giants on April 1, a deal that called for a $4 million salary if he was added to the 40-man roster. Sánchez was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento and hit .164 (9 for 55) with no homers, eight RBIs, one double, 11 walks and 19 strikeouts in 55 at-bats. He had a May 1 opt-out provision and was released the following day.

Sánchez will be assigned to Triple-A Syracuse, the team announced.

Sánchez made the All-Star Game twice during a seven-year stint with the New York Yankees. He hit .299 with 20 homers in 2016 and .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017.

He batted .186 in 2018 and just .147 in 49 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He improved in 2021 to .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs.

The Yankees traded Sánchez to the Minnesota Twins in March 2022 with Gio Urshela for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt. Sánchez hit .205 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 128 games for Minnesota last year while making 80 starts at catcher. 

Sanchez also played for the Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He was hitless in five at-bats over two games, recording a walk, a run scored and three strikeouts. The Dominican Republic failed to advance past the group stage of the tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

New York Yankees
New York Mets
Gary Sánchez
