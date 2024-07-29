Ex-MLB pitcher Reyes Moronta dies in motorcycle crash in Dominican Republic
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Reyes Moronta has been killed in a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic, one of his former teams said Monday.
The 31-year-old Moronta played for the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels over six seasons.
"We profoundly regret the unexpected death of pitcher Reyes Moronta, who died yesterday," Dominican team Aguilas Cibaenas said on their social media accounts.
Moronta was riding a motorcycle in the Villa Gonzalez community, in the northern part of his home country, on Sunday night when the accident occurred.
"The Aguilas board, the baseball operations department and players share the pain with his family, and we pray for his eternal rest," the team said.
Moronta was cut from the Bravos de Leon team of the Mexican League last week. He had posted an 8.69 ERA with 24 strikeouts and four saves in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
