Major League Baseball Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is joining Fortnite's 'Icon Series' with game skins Published Mar. 10, 2025 7:34 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani is coming to Fortnite.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star will become the latest athlete to join the "Icon Series" ranks and get four skins in the game on March 17, ahead of the MLB Tokyo Series on FOX from March 18-19.

The "Shohei Ohtani Outfit" will have three styles: white for home, grey for away, and a LEGO Style for LEGO Fortnite. Players will have the option to equip a "back bling" of Ohtani's celebrity dog, Decoy. Ohtani will also have the "Samurai Shohei Outfit" with a "Baseball Batana Pickaxe."

Other notable athletes to have Fortnite skins include LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Neymar Naomi Asaka and Shaquille O'Neal.

