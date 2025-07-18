Major League Baseball
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani To Make Next Start Monday vs. Twins
Major League Baseball

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani To Make Next Start Monday vs. Twins

Published Jul. 18, 2025 9:32 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani will make his next start on the mound on Monday as the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar progresses toward longer outings after elbow surgery.

He'll open with three innings against the Minnesota Twins in his sixth start before giving way to Dustin May, manager Dave Roberts said.

Ohtani also pitched three innings in his last start at San Francisco last Saturday. He allowed one hit, struck out four and walked one on 36 pitches. The right-hander has a 1.00 ERA, having pitched nine innings total this season.

Roberts said Friday that Ohtani will have a multi-inning partner for at least a few more starts. He didn't pitch at all last season, his first with the Dodgers.

"My assumption is that we get up to four innings and then probably a repeat of four," Roberts said. "At that point then it’s probably a normal game."

The Dodgers begin the second half atop the NL West standings and are optimistic about getting reinforcements to bolster their injury-riddled pitching staff.

While Ohtani played in the All-Star game in Atlanta this week, Roki Sasaki (shoulder) worked out over the break.

"Everything I hear has been positive," Roberts said. "Hopefully, we can keep building him up and face some hitters and get him out there competing again."

Sasaki's velocity has reached 90 mph and "that's pretty good intensity right there," Roberts said.

Blake Snell (shoulder) is set to make his third rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He'll pitch three innings with an eventual goal of going four innings.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

