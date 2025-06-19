Major League Baseball
Dodgers Set Franchise Attendance Record, Surpassing 2 Million Fans in 40 Games
Major League Baseball

Dodgers Set Franchise Attendance Record, Surpassing 2 Million Fans in 40 Games

Updated Jun. 19, 2025 5:15 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers have surpassed two million in attendance in just 40 games this season.

The defending World Series champions have had 2,026,238 through the gates so far. The team said Wednesday that it’s the fastest they’ve reached that mark in franchise history.

Last season, it took 42 games and in 2019, when the Dodgers set their all-time season attendance mark of 3,974,309, it took 43 games.

The Dodgers have made 12 consecutive postseason appearances since 2013, winning World Series titles in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and last year. They lost back-to-back World Series appearances in 2017 and 2018.

Los Angeles is 46-29 this season, good for first place in the National League West and No. 2 in the NL as a whole.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tampa Bay Rays are in talks for a potential sale amid stadium uncertainty

Tampa Bay Rays are in talks for a potential sale amid stadium uncertainty

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes