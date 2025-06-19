Major League Baseball Dodgers Set Franchise Attendance Record, Surpassing 2 Million Fans in 40 Games Updated Jun. 19, 2025 5:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Los Angeles Dodgers have surpassed two million in attendance in just 40 games this season.

The defending World Series champions have had 2,026,238 through the gates so far. The team said Wednesday that it’s the fastest they’ve reached that mark in franchise history.

Last season, it took 42 games and in 2019, when the Dodgers set their all-time season attendance mark of 3,974,309, it took 43 games.

The Dodgers have made 12 consecutive postseason appearances since 2013, winning World Series titles in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and last year. They lost back-to-back World Series appearances in 2017 and 2018.

Los Angeles is 46-29 this season, good for first place in the National League West and No. 2 in the NL as a whole.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers

share