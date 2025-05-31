Major League Baseball
Dodgers' Mookie Betts is day-to-day after injuring his left toe in mishap
Published May. 31, 2025 11:29 a.m. ET

Mookie Betts was out of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup against the New York Yankees on Friday night with an injured left toe.

Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that the shortstop was having X-rays and is day-to-day.

Roberts said Betts "stubbed his toe, not exactly sure how" after the Dodgers returned from their road trip. "It’s just kind of an accident."

"I feel confident saying it’s day-to-day," Roberts added, "but putting on a shoe today was difficult for him."

Betts' mishap was reminiscent of first baseman Freddie Freeman slipping in the shower at home in April. He aggravated his surgically repaired right ankle and missed nine games.

"Mookie’s toe, that’s kind of freaky, like what happened to me," Freeman said after the Dodgers' 8-5 win over the Yankees. "You hit the speed bumps along the way. We did it last year, and we did all right. Hopefully, we can do that again this year."

Roberts called Betts' injury "a weird one."

"It just keeps coming," Roberts said, referring to the team's string of injuries, especially to the pitching staff.

Game 2 of the series is Saturday afternoon at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

