Dodgers hope Freddie Freeman returns to lineup for NLDS Game 3 vs. Padres
Dodgers hope Freddie Freeman returns to lineup for NLDS Game 3 vs. Padres

Published Oct. 7, 2024 11:01 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers hope All-Star Freddie Freeman will return to the lineup Tuesday night for Game 3 of their NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres (airing on FS1 at 9:08 p.m. ET).

Freeman left Game 2 after five innings on Sunday night, when Los Angeles lost 10-2 at Dodger Stadium to even the series at 1.

Freeman had discomfort in his sprained right ankle. He was replaced at first base by Max Muncy, and Kiké Hernández entered at third.

Freeman struck out and flied out in his two at-bats. In Game 1 on Saturday, he had two hits and a strikeout.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Freeman was "still sore" on Monday, when the Dodgers held an off-day workout at Petco Park. "He's getting treatment. Don't know anything else. Outside of that I think he's very grateful for a mental break today."

"The thought is he's going to play tomorrow. If he can't, then he won't," Roberts said. "But again, if he's able to play and post, he'll be in there."

The 35-year-old Freeman, an eight-time All-Star, said it's the first time he's sprained an ankle. He said he was told the injury typically results in four to six weeks on the injured list.

The slugger wields a powerful bat as the No. 3 hitter behind leadoff batter Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts while playing valuable defense at first.

Freeman missed 15 games during the regular season because of injuries and his young son's medical crisis.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

