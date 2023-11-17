Major League Baseball Diamondbacks unveil four new uniform designs for 2024 MLB season Published Nov. 17, 2023 5:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking ahead to the 2024 season by unveiling four new uniform designs for the reigning National League champions.

The uniforms will feature Sedona Red and Teal as the primary colors, as well as the return of the Off-White color scheme paired with the original "D" from Arizona's previous logo designs.

"The 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks uniforms will feature the return of retro elements in a bold new fashion with a nod towards tradition," said D-backs President Derrick Hall, per MLB. "As always, they were designed with feedback from our avid fan base, via survey and focus groups, whose love for Teal combined with Sedona Red makes it uniquely authentic to the Grand Canyon State."

The D-backs' home uniforms will be draped from top-to-bottom in the franchise's traditional, classic Off-White color, designed to resemble the team's original uniforms from 1998, the year Arizona first entered the league. The uniforms will also feature the return of the "A" logo in Sedona Red with Teal outlining on the jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team will have the option to accompany their home uniforms with a Sedona Red cap with a black brim similarly displaying the Sedona Red "A" logo with Teal outlining, or a black cap and brim also showing the Sedona Red "A" logo with Teal outlining.

On the road, the D-backs will rock a gray color scheme featuring arched Sedona Red "Arizona" lettering in Teal outlining across the jersey. The uniform will be topped off with a black cap featuring a Sedona Red brim and the familiar "D" from Arizona's previous logo design.

In terms of alternate uniforms, Arizona will have their choice of either black jerseys showing off the Sedona Red "A" outlined in Teal matched with Off-White or gray pants topped off with a black cap, or Sedona Red jerseys with the full "Diamondbacks" lettering in black outlined in Teal paired with road gray or Off-White pants with a black cap featuring a Sedona Red brim or an all-Sedona Red cap.

The Diamondbacks' revamped uniforms correlate to Arizona's shift into becoming one of the league's premier teams after a World Series appearance in October.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Arizona Diamondbacks

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share