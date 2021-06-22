Major League Baseball Detroit Tigers' Michael Fulmer joins Ben Verlander on 'Flippin' Bats' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

To say the Detroit Tigers are not having the season they would have liked would be an understatement.

But even through struggle, there are bound to be bright spots, and for the Tigers, one of those bright spots has been relief pitcher Michael Fulmer.

Fulmer currently has a 4-3 record in 23 appearances this season, with a 3.55 ERA to go with 40 strikeouts.

Having been a member of the Tigers franchise for five years, Fulmer has brushed shoulders with plenty of players, including future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.

While stopping by "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander ," Fulmer detailed the impact Justin Verlander had on him during his rookie season in 2016.

"He helped me a lot with the maintenance side," he said. "He hounded on me to get my lower body lifts in between starts, just kind of looking out for me."

Detroit Tigers closer Michael Fulmer details how former Tigers ace Justin Verlander has impacted his career.

That impact was evident in Fulmer's rookie season, when he was named the American League Rookie of the Year after going 11-7 as a starter, with 132 strikeouts and a 3.06 ERA.

Those numbers still serve as career highs for Fulmer, and that is in part due to the injuries he has dealt with since then, notably the Tommy John surgery that kept him inactive in 2019.

Now, two full years after the operation, Fulmer talked about how he feels, compared to how he felt before the injuries started.

"I feel great. In 2016 and 2017, I was able to go out there and perform," he said. "I didn't really have to think about my body or anything like that. It was fun not to have to worry about it."

"Now, going through the injuries, the body is going to feel the way it feels. It's learning how to grind through it and find a routine that works for you. The two years of rehab that I had with the knee and the elbow, it turned out well for me because I'm more prepared now."

Tigers closer Michael Fulmer shares what he has learned from his injury history and how he listens to his body more these days.

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

While coming back from those injuries, Fulmer has found a new role with the team as a relief pitcher.

It's a role he has come to love and embrace.

"After being put in these high-leverage situations, being able to pitch the ninth inning in save situations, it's tough to not love that role," he said. "It's something that I have really enjoyed doing, and I'm not sure that I want to get out of that high-leverage-situation role."

Michael Fulmer has transitioned from a starting pitching to the Tigers' closer in 2021, and he says it’s hard for him to imagine going back to being a starter.

To hear more from Fulmer, check out the full episode of "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander" below.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @ Verly32 .

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.