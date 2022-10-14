Major League Baseball 'David Ortiz: Legend of Fall' documentary premieres Friday on FS1 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When it comes to the most clutch players in Major League Baseball history, former Boston Red Sox standout and current FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz might be at the top of the list.

It was 18 years ago when Big Papi delivered a pair of walk-off hits to help the Red Sox become the first team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in MLB playoff history and defeat the Yankees in the ALCS. Ortiz and the Red Sox went on to sweep the Cardinals en route to winning their first World Series championship in 86 years.

Three years later, the lefty slugger proved to be a pivotal part of another Red Sox title, hitting .370 in the 2007 postseason.

It was Big Papi's performance in the 2013 postseason, however, that solidified his name among the greatest clutch hitters to ever play the game.

In Game 2 of the ALCS against the Tigers, Ortiz stepped to the plate and crushed a dramatic, game-tying grand slam off reliever Joaquín Benoit in the bottom of the eighth inning, ultimately propelling the Red Sox to victory.

After knocking off the Tigers, Ortiz had a World Series for the ages, hitting .688 with two homers and six RBIs as the Red Sox again defeated the Cardinals. He tied a World Series record by reaching base nine times in a row en route to winning series MVP.

Just three months removed from his first-ballot Hall of Fame induction, baseball fans can relive those moments — with new perspective.

FOX Sports will premiere "David Ortiz: Legend of Fall," an exclusive, all-access documentary that will air on FS1 following the conclusion of Friday's NLDS game between the Dodgers and Padres (8:37 p.m. ET).

"This film sends the message to my fans that if you have faith and don’t quit, you can achieve your dreams," Ortiz said of the upcoming documentary. "I was very fortunate to achieve mine, and I am humbled by my entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

"I am honored that FOX Sports, Check Point Productions and my very own Big Papi Productions captured my baseball career and special moments at the plate — giving me the gift of being able to relive these precious times in my life. I am equally proud of my accomplishments off the field and being able to share them with my family and community. I hope my fans will enjoy the film as much as I have."

The documentary includes commentary from Ortiz reflecting on the pivotal moments that helped define his Hall of Fame career. It also includes several exclusive interviews from a star-studded collection of teammates and rivals who know him best.

Along with showcasing the on-field heroics that led to three World Series titles, the film follows Ortiz in the lead-up to his Hall of Fame induction, containing exclusive footage of interactions and celebrations he had that July weekend in Cooperstown.

FOX Sports Vice President of Development and Original Programming Barry Nugent said he hopes baseball fans who remember those moments will be able to relive them in a special way, while those who don't can experience them in unique fashion.

"David Ortiz is one of the most beloved personalities both on and off the field, and FOX Sports is thrilled to shine a spotlight on one of our very own during this historic and iconic moment in his career," Nugent said in a statement. "He continues to bring a lot of joy to baseball fans far and wide, and we are delighted to give those fans a front row seat to Big Papi’s baseball journey to his coronation at the Hall of Fame."

