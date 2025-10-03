Major League Baseball Cubs vs. Brewers: Series Preview, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Odds Published Oct. 3, 2025 11:08 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers meet in the National League Division Series with a spot in the NLCS on the line. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Cubs vs. Brewers in the NLDS:

How to watch Cubs vs. Brewers: Game 1

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Time: 2:08 p.m. ET

Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: TBS

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Cubs vs. Brewers Series Schedule

*if needed

Cubs vs. Brewers Head to Head

The Chicago Cubs have played the Milwaukee Brewers a total of 13 times this season. The Cubs won the season series 7-6. Check out the results from each game below:

Cubs vs. Brewers Past Results

5/2/2025: Cubs 10, Brewers 0

5/3/2025: Cubs 6, Brewers 2

5/4/2025: Brewers 4, Cubs 0

6/17/2025: Cubs 5, Brewers 3

6/19/2025: Brewers 8, Cubs 7

7/28/2025: Brewers 8, Cubs 4

7/29/2025: Brewers 9, Cubs 3

7/30/2025: Cubs 10, Brewers 3

8/18/2025: Brewers 7, Cubs 0

8/19/2025: Cubs 6, Brewers 4

8/20/2025: Cubs 4, Brewers 1

8/21/2025: Brewers 4, Cubs 1

Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction & Odds

As of October 3 on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Brewers are favored to win the series at home. Check out the detailed odds below:

Series Winner: Brewers -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total), Cubs +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Game 1 Moneyline: Brewers -157 to win Game 1 (bet $10 to win $16.36 total), Cubs +129 (bet $10 to win $22.90 total)

