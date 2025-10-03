Major League Baseball
Cubs vs. Brewers: Series Preview, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Odds
Published Oct. 3, 2025 11:08 a.m. ET
The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers meet in the National League Division Series with a spot in the NLCS on the line. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Cubs vs. Brewers in the NLDS:
How to watch Cubs vs. Brewers: Game 1
- Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Time: 2:08 p.m. ET
- Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI
- TV: TBS
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Cubs vs. Brewers Series Schedule
- Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 4 - 2:08 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Game 2: Monday, Oct. 6 - 9:08 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 8 - TBA (TBS)
- Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 9 - TBA (TBS)*
- Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 11 - TBA (TBS)*
*if needed
Cubs vs. Brewers Head to Head
The Chicago Cubs have played the Milwaukee Brewers a total of 13 times this season. The Cubs won the season series 7-6. Check out the results from each game below:
Cubs vs. Brewers Past Results
- 5/2/2025: Cubs 10, Brewers 0
- 5/3/2025: Cubs 6, Brewers 2
- 5/4/2025: Brewers 4, Cubs 0
- 6/17/2025: Cubs 5, Brewers 3
- 6/19/2025: Brewers 8, Cubs 7
- 7/28/2025: Brewers 8, Cubs 4
- 7/29/2025: Brewers 9, Cubs 3
- 7/30/2025: Cubs 10, Brewers 3
- 8/18/2025: Brewers 7, Cubs 0
- 8/19/2025: Cubs 6, Brewers 4
- 8/20/2025: Cubs 4, Brewers 1
- 8/21/2025: Brewers 4, Cubs 1
Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction & Odds
As of October 3 on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Brewers are favored to win the series at home. Check out the detailed odds below:
- Series Winner: Brewers -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total), Cubs +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
- Game 1 Moneyline: Brewers -157 to win Game 1 (bet $10 to win $16.36 total), Cubs +129 (bet $10 to win $22.90 total)
