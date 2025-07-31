Chicago Cubs
Cubs Players Will Honor Late Ryne Sandberg by Wearing No. 23 on Saturday
Published Jul. 31, 2025 3:38 p.m. ET

The Chicago Cubs will honor Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg on Saturday. The entire team will wear blue jerseys with Sandberg's No. 23 on them, and no last names. The news was announced on 670 The Score Chicago.

Sandberg, 65, passed away on July 28 after a battle with cancer. The Cubs will continue to honor him for the rest of the season, wearing a No. 23 patch on the left shoulder of the jersey.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005, Sandberg spent 15 of his 16 seasons in his MLB career with the Cubs. He would go on to be an All-Star for 10 consecutive seasons (1984-93), a nine-time Gold Glove winner and a seven-time Silver Slugger.

In 1984, he won the National League MVP, leading the Cubs to a 96-65 record and an appearance in the NL Championship Series. 

That season he posted a .314 batting average, 19 home runs and 84 RBIs. He won his second Gold Glove and first Silver Slugger that year as well. He led the NL in runs (114), triples (19), was second in hits (200) and third in doubles (36). 

Sandberg had his number retired by the Cubs in 2005 and was honored with a statue in October 2024.

