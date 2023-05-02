Major League Baseball Chicago White Sox fan goes viral with epic seven-minute radio rant Updated May. 2, 2023 10:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Chicago White Sox are just not having a good time right now.

The team is 8-21 this season despite aspirations of competing with the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians at the top of the American League Central — and one White Sox fan has had enough, quite frankly.

In perhaps an unintentional ode to another great Chicago rant — feel free to Google "Cubs manager Lee Elia rant" — a caller to sports radio station WMVP-1000 Chicago unloaded his criticisms of several current White Sox players in what has now become a viral seven-minute rant. He referenced several advanced stats when detailing the team's poor play and lobbed grievances at team owner Jerry Reinsdorf and longtime executives Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn, too.

The fan even made a dig at first-year manager Pedro Grifol's preseason promise that the White Sox would "prepare every night to kick their [butts]," referring to the team's opponents.

"He must have been talking about the fans, not the other team," the caller opined. "We're a Triple-A team!"

Other topics the fan covered included botched free agent signings, prospects that did not live up to their hype, the recent managerial tenure of 78-year-old Tony La Russa, the organization's cancelation of its annual fan festival last spring, the team's roster only having two of what the caller called "players of excellence" and the White Sox's relative lack of success in 23 seasons with Williams running baseball operations aside from their 2005 World Series championship.

The caller went on uninterrupted for nearly his entire monologue, with one host even putting his feet up at one point and settling in as the caller unloaded his years of misery and frustration.

The video quickly made the rounds on social media, with some referring to it as one of the "most legendary sports fan rants you will ever hear," and "by far the most accurate way anyone in history could describe this White Sox team."

