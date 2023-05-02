Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox fan goes viral with epic seven-minute radio rant
Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox fan goes viral with epic seven-minute radio rant

Updated May. 2, 2023 10:14 p.m. ET

The Chicago White Sox are just not having a good time right now.

The team is 8-21 this season despite aspirations of competing with the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians at the top of the American League Central — and one White Sox fan has had enough, quite frankly.

In perhaps an unintentional ode to another great Chicago rant — feel free to Google "Cubs manager Lee Elia rant" — a caller to sports radio station WMVP-1000 Chicago unloaded his criticisms of several current White Sox players in what has now become a viral seven-minute rant. He referenced several advanced stats when detailing the team's poor play and lobbed grievances at team owner Jerry Reinsdorf and longtime executives Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn, too.

The fan even made a dig at first-year manager Pedro Grifol's preseason promise that the White Sox would "prepare every night to kick their [butts]," referring to the team's opponents.

"He must have been talking about the fans, not the other team," the caller opined. "We're a Triple-A team!"

Other topics the fan covered included botched free agent signings, prospects that did not live up to their hype, the recent managerial tenure of 78-year-old Tony La Russa, the organization's cancelation of its annual fan festival last spring, the team's roster only having two of what the caller called "players of excellence" and the White Sox's relative lack of success in 23 seasons with Williams running baseball operations aside from their 2005 World Series championship.

The caller went on uninterrupted for nearly his entire monologue, with one host even putting his feet up at one point and settling in as the caller unloaded his years of misery and frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video quickly made the rounds on social media, with some referring to it as one of the "most legendary sports fan rants you will ever hear," and "by far the most accurate way anyone in history could describe this White Sox team."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Chicago White Sox
Major League Baseball
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jay Wright feels like a proud father watching Villanova stars tear up NBA playoffs
Jay Wright feels like a proud father watching Villanova stars tear up NBA playoffs
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes