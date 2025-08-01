Major League Baseball Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field to Host 2027 MLB All-Star Game Updated Aug. 1, 2025 2:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Get ready for another edition of the Midsummer Classic at the friendly confines in 2027.

The Chicago Cubs and MLB announced Friday that the 2027 All-Star Game will take place at Wrigley Field. The game will be played July 13, 2027, as the culmination of All-Star Week festivities.

The 97th edition of the All-Star Game will be the fourth hosted at Wrigley Field. The American League won the previous meetings at iconic stadium in 1947, 1962 and 1990.

"I applaud the Ricketts family, the entire Cubs organization, the City of Chicago and the Chicago Sports Commission for presenting an impressive vision for 2027 All-Star Week," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. "The hard work put in to transform all of Wrigleyville into an outstanding destination deserves to be celebrated and shared on a national stage.

The 2026 contest will take place at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, to mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. The Phillies' former home, Veterans Stadium, hosted the All-Star Game in 1976 to honor the nation's bicentennial.

"We look forward to bringing the Midsummer Classic back to historic Wrigley Field and working alongside the Cubs, city and state officials, and the local organizing group to bring an extraordinary experience to the baseball fans of Chicago," Manfred added.

