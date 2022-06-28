Major League Baseball Bryce Harper to have thumb surgery, could return after six weeks 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Bryce Harper is expected to undergo surgery to repair a broken thumb he sustained Saturday vs. San Diego, according to NBC Sports' Phillies reporter Jim Salisbury.

According to Salisbury, Harper could return to the field after a recovery period of six weeks, "give or take."

Harper went down with the injury in the fourth inning of the game. He saw Blake Snell's 2-2 pitch flying toward his face, so he quickly turned his head and raised his left hand to protect himself.

Turns out, the Phillies slugger would rather he hadn’t.

Bryce Harper exits game after being hit by a Blake Snell pitch Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper took a 97-MPH fastball from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell off his hand on Saturday night.

"I kind of wish it hit me in the face," said Harper, who was wearing a splint on his thumb. "I don’t break bones in my face. I think I can take 98 (mph) to the face, but not 97 to the thumb. Yeah, I was kind of in protection mode a little bit trying to get my hand up there and not let it hit me again.

"It’s just a bummer. I am really bummed out."

The reigning NL MVP, who missed only a few games last season when he was hit in the face by a fastball from St. Louis’ Genesis Cabrera, checked his swing as the 97 mph fastball from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand in the fourth inning.

Harper immediately fell to the ground and was in visible pain as he held his hand while on his knees for several minutes with Phillies head trainer Paul Buchheit attending to him.

Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski, who traveled with the team on the road trip, said it was too early to determine if surgery will be needed. He added he wasn’t sure what type of fracture Harper had or where on his thumb the injury occurred. Harper said he would see a medical specialist when he returns to Philadelphia.

"We will put him on the injured list (Sunday)," Dombrowski said. "I was concerned at first he got hit in the face. I was concerned right off the bat because he is a tough guy and he walked off the field immediately."

As Harper was halfway to Philadelphia’s dugout, he appeared to angrily yell at Snell and motioned with his hand at the Padres starting pitcher. Snell eventually shouted back at Harper. Many of the fans at Petco Park fans started to boo Harper after several seconds with Harper shouting at Snell.

Harper then appeared to cool down and say, "I know, I know" to Snell, acknowledging that the pitcher didn’t mean to hit him with the pitch.

"It wasn’t heated at all," Harper said. "It was just the moment and a crappy situation. I’ve been playing against Blake since we were 10, 11 years old, so I know there was no ill-will behind that at all. The inside pitch is part of the game. He is a great player and a great human being as well. I wish him the best and I told him to keep throwing that inside fastball because it sets that slider really good."

Snell texted Harper and said the two are on good terms.

"Obviously, I felt terrible hitting him," Snell said. "I don’t do that and he knows that. We’ve talked, we’ve handled it. He plays with a lot of passion and I can understand why he’d be upset. I’m just as upset as he is — I hit him. ... I just hope he recovers quickly and gets back out there and continues to compete."

"Things happen for a reason," Harper said Saturday. "Everybody says that. This reason sucks right now, but at the same time, it is what it is. I’ve got to be positive. I’ve got to be positive for the guys in here. I know they’ll pick up the slack. I’m just really bummed for the organization, the guys, the city of Philadelphia, the fans. I love running out there and playing every day. Definitely bummed."

Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .984 OPS this season in 64 games despite a small tear in the UCL of his right elbow that has prevented him from playing the outfield since April 16. He has tried to avoid season-ending Tommy John surgery with a platelet-rich plasma injection and rest.

"He is a guy who really isn’t replaceable on an individual basis, but we are going to have to be in a position that other people are going to have to step up," Dombrowski said. "We will make a move to try and get someone here (Sunday)."

Reporting by the Associated Press.

