Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Braves place ace Max Fried (hamstring) on IL

Published Apr. 5, 2023 2:17 p.m. ET

Ace Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Atlanta Braves because of a strained left hamstring. 

Fried was hurt while covering first base in the fourth inning of the Braves' 7-2 opening day win at Washington on Thursday. The IL stint was made retroactive to Saturday. 

Atlanta recalled right-hander Bryce Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett before Thursday night's game at St. Louis. 

Fried made his third straight opening day start. He was 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA last year, finishing second in NL Cy Young Award voting.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves
Max Fried
