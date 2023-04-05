Major League Baseball
Braves place ace Max Fried (hamstring) on IL
Published Apr. 5, 2023 2:17 p.m. ET
Ace Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Atlanta Braves because of a strained left hamstring.
Fried was hurt while covering first base in the fourth inning of the Braves' 7-2 opening day win at Washington on Thursday. The IL stint was made retroactive to Saturday.
Atlanta recalled right-hander Bryce Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett before Thursday night's game at St. Louis.
Fried made his third straight opening day start. He was 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA last year, finishing second in NL Cy Young Award voting.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
