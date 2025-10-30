Major League Baseball
Mookie Betts Has 'Been Terrible,' but Big Papi Sees a Way Out Of His Slump
Updated Oct. 30, 2025 6:14 p.m. ET

Mookie Betts isn't happy with himself

"I've just been terrible," the Dodgers' shortstop said following Los Angeles' 6-1 loss to Toronto in Game 5 of the World Series

As the Dodgers have fallen behind three games to two in the Fall Classic, Betts hasn't done much to help. He's 1-of-7 at the plate over the last two games and 3-of-23 for the series. He has one run and is still searching for his first RBI.

"I wish it was from lack of effort, but it's not," Betts said. "So I don't really have any answers."

The MLB on FOX crew wants Betts to find those answers. 

"It hurts to see him answering a question that way," David "Big Papi" Ortiz said. "To me, he's still one of the best players in the game, but it seems like his confidence levels are pretty low."

So what's Ortiz's advice?

"If I'm Mookie, I would put that all behind me and I would come back tomorrow — prepare like it's a little league game when you wasn't thinking about a scouting report, you wasn't thinking about what you were doing yesterday," Ortiz said. "All you're going to do is just try and see the ball and just hit it."

"At the end of the day, it's about having fun," Ortiz added. "You got to get the monkey off your back, the only way you can survive in this jungle is to put this behind."

Derek Jeter added that he believes Betts will have a chance to do so in Game 6.

"If he does do something special," Jeter said. "Nobody will talk about his postseason prior to."

Betts' next opportunity to turn things around comes on Friday, when the Dodgers will try to preserve their season in Game 6 against the Blue Jays in Toronto. 

