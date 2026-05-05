Major League Baseball
Benches Empty Without Any Fighting During Tigers-Red Sox Game
Major League Baseball

Benches Empty Without Any Fighting During Tigers-Red Sox Game

Updated May. 5, 2026 9:35 p.m. ET

The benches cleared during the fourth inning of a game between the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, though no punches were thrown.

The Red Sox led 8-2 after three innings before Wilson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu led off the fourth with long home runs.

Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez then hit Trevor Story with a 94-mph fastball on the next pitch. Story stared at the mound while Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler and plate umpire Adam Beck got between he and Valdez.

That caused both benches to empty and the bullpens to eventually come onto the field. No one seemed particularly angry, but everyone stood around for a few minutes before returning to the dugouts and bullpens.

Valdez was eventually ejected by third base umpire Dan Iassogna, ending a night that saw him allow 10 runs — seven earned — in three-plus innings.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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