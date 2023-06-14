Major League Baseball
Astros' Yordan Alvarez could miss four weeks with oblique strain
Astros' Yordan Alvarez could miss four weeks with oblique strain

Published Jun. 14, 2023 7:05 p.m. ET

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez could miss at least four weeks with a right oblique strain.

General manager Dana Brown said Wednesday that Alvarez had an MRI, which confirmed the diagnosis.

"That’s why we have confidence that he will be back some time in the four-plus week period because the MRI showed a strain," Brown said. "He’s coming through nicely. He feels pretty good. There’s no pain, there’s no pain when he coughs. Hopefully, that’s a good sign."

Brown called oblique injuries "tricky."

"After two weeks, we will have a little more information on how he feels," Brown said. "At the three-week mark, we should definitely know more. I hate to kick the can down the road, but at the end of the day, sometimes you have to give that oblique time. Sometimes it heals faster than others, and I think he’s going to be OK. It’s looking like it’s going to be four weeks, but I think he should be fine."

Alvarez, who is second in the majors with 55 RBIs, was placed on the 10-day injured list last Friday. He exited the game last Thursday against the Blue Jays after one at-bat.

Alvarez is hitting .277 with 17 home runs in 57 games this season after making his first All-Star team last season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez
