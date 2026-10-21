Angels Make Decision On Manager Kurt Suzuki's Future

Kurt Suzuki is one and done as manager of the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels announced on Wednesday afternoon that they've declined their team option on the skipper's contract for the 2027 MLB season, ending Suzuki's managerial stint after one season.

"As we look toward 2027 and beyond, I have had thoughtful conversations internally and with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment’s leadership about the future of Angels Baseball and the direction of our organization," Angels Baseball Operations Consultant John Mozeliak said in a statement about moving on from Suzuki as manager. "Those conversations have shaped the decision to seek a new manager and coaching staff for the 2027 season. Kurt has earned tremendous respect in our clubhouse, and I’ve seen firsthand how much he cares about our players. I do not believe our record this year was a true reflection of his abilities as a manager.

"I’m pleased we were able to offer Kurt a role to stay on as a special assistant, where his knowledge of our players and his perspective would continue to be valuable to the organization. I would also like to thank the entire coaching staff for their professionalism and hard work throughout a very difficult season. We value their expertise and have offered some members of the staff positions within the organization."

Suzuki, a former MLB catcher who spent the last two seasons of his big-league career with the Angels from 2021-22, signed a one-year contract to become the Angels' manager for the 2026 season. He was previously the Angels' special assistant to the general manager from 2023-25.

Angels' Managerial Carousel

Regardless of whether Suzuki moves into a new role with the Angels, the 2027 season will mark the Angels' sixth manager since 2022.

Joe Maddon was fired during the 2022 season, with then-interim Phil Nevin remaining the skipper through 2023. Then, Ron Washington was the team's manager from 2024-25, before stepping down during the 2025 season due to a health-related matter. Ray Montgomery was interim manager through the rest of the 2025 season, with Suzuki managing the Angels in 2026.

Los Angeles went 62-100 this year, good for the worst record in the American League and 29th in MLB altogether. It was also the fewest wins for the Angels in a full MLB season in franchise history (1961-present).

Angels' Drastic 2026 Changes

In the span of four months, the Angels have moved on from both their general manager and manager and also have a new owner. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, the Angels fired general manager Perry Minasian in June, ending his seven-year stint in the position; Mozeliak, who was previously the general manager of the St. Louis Cardinals for 18 years, was hired by the Angels shortly thereafter.

The Angels were sellers at this year's MLB trade deadline, moving right-hander José Soriano, outfielder Jo Adell, catcher Logan O'Hoppe and relievers Ryan Zeferjhan and Chase Silseth, among others.

Moreover, Stan Kroenke bought the Angels franchise from Arte Moreno in September for roughly $4 billion.