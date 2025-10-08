Major League Baseball A-Rod on '25 Yankees: 'One of the Worst Constructions of a Roster I've Ever Seen' Updated Oct. 9, 2025 1:24 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Yankees fans have been very critical of manager Aaron Boone this year, but Alex Rodriguez said he is not the reason their season ended in the American League Division Series.

The Yankees' season ended on Wednesday night with a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays. The Yankees lineup struggled throughout the series outside of Game 2 (after the Blue Jays had already taken a big lead) and an impressive comeback in Game 3.

Rodriguez explained why Yankees fans should not blame the skipper.

"Aaron's been very classy. We've all been very consistent with that," Rodriguez said. "Honestly, from the entire organization, he's the one guy I would circle that has least to be to blame. I mean, he's got a lot of talent, but for me personally, one of the worst constructions of a roster I've ever seen. You have three left-hand catchers, you have five DHs, you have a first baseman in and out.

"It is just a very, very difficult hand for Boone. And honestly, they were exposed against a much better Jays team."

Despite that, the Yankees won 94 games and finished with the same record as the Blue Jays, who won the American League East because they had the head-to-head advantage against New York. The Yanks won eight straight to end the season and then won Games 2 and 3 of their Wild Card Series matchup with the Red Sox.

In Games 1 and 2 of the AL Division Series, the Blue Jays' bats simply overwhelmed the Yankees.

In Game 1, it was a 2-1 game through six and a half innings before the Blue Jays scored four runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. Then, Game 2 was a blowout with Toronto leading 10-0 after four innings.

After the game, Boone noted that this was a "tough year for me, personally."

