2026 MLB Odds: Dodgers Favored Over Cubs In Tarik Skubal's First Start

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a blockbuster trade for two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, sending shockwaves throughout the MLB world.

L.A. gave up three prospects in the deal, sending Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith to the Tigers.

Now, just a few days later, Skubal is set to make his Dodgers debut Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

So are the Dodgers favored in Skubal's first start with the team?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbok as of Aug 4.

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Tarik Skubal will make his Dodgers debut against the Cubs on Tuesday night (Michael Reaves/Getty Images).

Moneyline

Dodgers: -186 (bet $10 to win $15.38 total)

Cubs: +174 (bet $10 to win $27.40 total)

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)

Cubs +1.5: +101 (bet $10 to win $20.10 total)

O/U

Over 9: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 9: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

WHAT TO KNOW: The rich have gotten richer once again, and Skubal's arrival could not have come at a more perfect time for the Dodgers. Los Angeles has lost four straight games, including a weekend sweep at home against the red-hot Red Sox and a 10-5 loss to the Cubs on Monday night. What better way to right the ship and get things going back in the right direction? How about the back-to-back American League Cy Young winner on the mound? Skubal comes into his first Dodger start with a 7-5 record this season, a 2.79 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP. In his career against the Cubs, however, Skubal has struggled as he has a 4.12 ERA against Chicago in 19.2 innings pitched. The left-hander's debut will not be easy. Coming into Tuesday night's showdown, the Cubs rank second in MLB in runs per game (5.13) and are among the league's best offensive teams. They lead MLB in walks (473), rank second in on-base percentage (.339), and sit fourth in RBIs (533).