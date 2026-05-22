Major League Baseball
2026 MLB Odds: Back Up-And-Coming Brewers Ace for NL Cy Young
Major League Baseball

2026 MLB Odds: Back Up-And-Coming Brewers Ace for NL Cy Young

Updated May. 22, 2026 12:35 p.m. ET
Will Hill
Will Hill
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Memorial Day Weekend is upon us — often considered the first check-point of the Major League Baseball season. 

While there are still plenty of games to be played, it’s no longer early, as roughly two of the season’s six months have already been played. As we enter the unofficial start of summer, I wanted to highlight the race for one prominent award that I think is going to make for some great debate this summer, and might offer a good betting opportunity. 

The National League Cy Young race is loaded with big names and powerful arms. Pirates flamethrower Paul Skenes is looking to win the award for a second consecutive year and is currently the favorite to do so at +225, followed closely by Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez. 

However, those two have plenty of competition, with Brewers ace Jacob Misirorowski and 2024 NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale currently owning absurd sub-2 ERAs. 

Oh, and by the way, Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani has a 0.73 ERA, as he looks to add to his already crowded trophy case.

 

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But, among all of these huge stars is a lesser name with big stats. 

Milwaukee lefty Kyle Harrison is already on his third team in his young big-league career. While the name recognition isn’t there for Harrison, he enters this weekend with a 1.77 ERA, coming off of six shutout innings, 11 strikeouts and a win against the division rival Cubs. 

Harrison was a highly-touted prospect for the Giants, and was traded to the Red Sox last summer in the Rafael Devers deal. Boston only used Harrison for a handful of appearances, then sent him to Milwaukee this offseason for infielder Caleb Durbin. 

The Brewers tinkered with Harrison’s arm angle and mechanics, and just might have unlocked an ace. He enters the weekend as the only MLB starter with a sub-1.8 ERA and a strikeout rate of 30%. 

At 75-1 odds, Harrison has the numbers and pedigree to hang around in what is as stacked of a Cy Young race as I can remember.

PICK: Kyle Harrison (75-1) to win NL Cy Young

 
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