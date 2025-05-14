Major League Baseball 2025 MLB odds: Will Aaron Judge win the triple crown? Published May. 14, 2025 2:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As Yankees captain, Aaron Judge is used to being a leader. And statistically, he's used to leading as well.

Judge is off to a blazing hot start this season. How hot?

Well, as of May 14, he's leading all of baseball — not just the American League — in batting average (.410), home runs (14, T-first) and RBIs (40).

Can Judge win the hitting triple crown in 2025? Let's see the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 14.

Aaron Judge to win triple crown in 2025

Yes: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

No: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)

The last time Major League Baseball saw a triple crown winner was last season — with the pitching triple crown.

Detroit's Tarik Skubal led the AL in wins (18), ERA (2.39) and strikeouts (228), and Atlanta's Chris Sale led the NL in wins (18), ERA (2.38) and strikeouts (225).

The last time two pitchers won the triple crown in the same season was 2011, with Justin Verlander in the AL and Clayton Kershaw in the NL.

Now, when it comes to hitting, the triple crown doesn't happen as frequently. While there have been eight pitching triple crowns since 2002, there has only been one hitter to win the triple crown since 1967 — Miguel Cabrera in 2012 in the AL.

That year, Cabrera batted .330, hit 44 home runs and had 139 RBIs.

In 2024, Judge came close to pulling off the feat. In the AL, while he finished first in home runs (58) and RBIs (144), he ended up third in batting average (.322).

The 2022 season was another close call for Judge. He led the AL in home runs (62) and RBIs (131), but finished second in batting average (.311).

Regardless of if he wins the triple crown, Judge is beginning to separate himself from the pack In terms of the best hitters in the game.

As of May 14, he leads MLB in hits, total bases, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and WAR.

