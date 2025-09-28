Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Bad Beats: Yankees Finish Hot, Go Over Win Total Updated Sep. 28, 2025 6:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Chris "The Bear" Fallica turned out to be prophetic.

Yankees' win total Under bettors — have you already looked away?

Ahead of the 2025 MLB season, the Yankees' Over/Under win total at FanDuel Sportsbook was set at 93.5. Just to be clear, that means if they won 93 games or fewer, futures Under bettors would hit. If they won 93 games or more, futures Over bettors win.

Quick note: A futures wager is one that a bettor makes that happens in the future. An example would be placing a wager on an MLB player to win MVP before the MLB season begins.

Back to the story.

When the Bronx Bombers were 80-65 with 17 games to go, win total Under bettors had to feel quite confident, given the Yankees would have to go 14-3 to end the season.

Welp — you can guess the rest of the story.

New York entered Sunday's matchup with Baltimore at 93-68, needing to defeat the Orioles to go Over 93.5. And the Yankees indeed pulled out a 3-2 win, finishing the season as hot as one team could finish it and giving a gift to win total Over bettors.

N.Y. won its last eight games and 14 of 17 to end the regular-season at 94-68. Those last 14 victories included series wins over Baltimore (twice), the White Sox, the Twins and the Red Sox.

The Yankees finished with the exact same regular-season record at the end of the 2024 season, and proceeded to make their first World Series berth since 2009.

There, they lost to the Dodgers in five games.

N.Y. missed the playoffs in 2023, but made the postseason every year from 2017-2022.

