Major League Baseball
2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Astros-Phillies Game 4
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Astros-Phillies Game 4

1 hour ago
Ben Verlander
Ben Verlander
FOX Sports MLB Analyst

The Philadelphia Phillies embraced the energy their home crowd brought in Game 3. Can the Houston Astros respond?

The Phillies powered their way to five home runs off Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. to win 7-0 on Tuesday and take a 2-1 lead, moving them just two wins away from winning the World Series. 

Now, the Astros must win a game in order to ensure the series returns to Houston for a Game 6. They'll have Cristian Javier take the mound as they look to avoid being on the brink of losing a World Series for a second straight season while the Phillies will start one of their co-aces, Aaron Nola, as they hope to move just one win away from a title.

Here are my keys to victory for each team in Wednesday's Game 4, which begins at 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX.

Houston Astros

1. Cristian Javier continues to dominate

While he might not be their ace, Javier might be the Astros' best option to start as they look to even up the series. The right-hander has a 1.35 ERA with a 0.75 WHIP and seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings pitched this postseason, including throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS.

Javier has been good beyond October 2022. In his postseason career, Javier is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 39 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched (13 appearances with one start). He's been good as a starter this season, too. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in a game since July 6 (16 appearances, 14 starts) and went 5-4 with a 1.79 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 82 Strikeouts in 70.1 innings pitched (13 appearances, 12 starts) from the All-Star break to the end of the regular season.

2. Get to Aaron Nola early like they did in Game 1

In Game 1, the Astros didn't give Nola a warm World Series welcome. They scored five times against him in the first three innings to take a 5-0 lead. However, their dominance against Nola has brought a concerning trend through the first three games. All 10 of the Astros runs in this World Series have been scored against the Phillies’ starters (Nola and Zack Wheeler). The Astros have failed to score thus far in 12 2/3 innings against the Phillies' bullpen. They also haven't scored a single run after the fifth inning in this series.

Thu 12:03 AM
MLB
RUN LINE
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Astros
HOU
Philadelphia Phillies
PHI

Philadelphia Phillies

1. Aaron Nola gets clean first six outs

This postseason, the Phillies are a dominant 8-1 when holding their opponent scoreless through the first two innings and are just 3-2 when allowing the opponent to score in the first two innings. Nola has typically been consistent in the first two frames this season, posting a 1.41 ERA in the first inning and a 1.69 ERA in the second inning during the regular season. 

2. Don’t change hitting approach

The Phillies' five home runs in Game 3 tied a World Series record, and they've got the talent to keep that going. Philly, which finished the regular season with the sixth-most home runs (205) in MLB, have either matched or out-homered its opponents in every series this postseason. That includes out-homering the Padres 10-6 in the NLCS and out-homering the Astros 6-3 through the first three games of the World Series. The Phillies' 22 home runs this postseason are tied for the 12th-most in a single postseason in MLB history.

Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back home runs

Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back home runs
Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit consecutive home runs to give the Phillies a 7-0 lead against the Astros.
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Was Lance McCullers tipping pitches to Phillies? John Smoltz weighs in
Major League Baseball

Was Lance McCullers tipping pitches to Phillies? John Smoltz weighs in

54 mins ago
Why Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is 'exactly what baseball needs'
Major League Baseball

Why Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is 'exactly what baseball needs'

2 hours ago
2022 World Series: Bryce Harper’s historic postseason is in rarefied air
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Bryce Harper’s historic postseason is in rarefied air

3 hours ago
2022 World Series: Bryce Harper having a historic postseason. He can thank the DH
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Bryce Harper having a historic postseason. He can thank the DH

5 hours ago
2022 World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Astros-Phillies Game 4
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Astros-Phillies Game 4

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes