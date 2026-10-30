College Basketball
UConn Coach Dan Hurley Signs Extension That Keeps Him Under Contract Through 2032
College Basketball

UConn Coach Dan Hurley Signs Extension That Keeps Him Under Contract Through 2032

Published Oct. 30, 2026 4:47 p.m. ET

UConn coach Dan Hurley has signed a two-year extension that puts him under contract through the 2031-32 season and maintains his annual salary of roughly $8 million, the school announced Friday.

Hurley signed his previous deal after back-to-back national championships in 2024 and after he turned down an offer to become the head coach of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers. That agreement made him the second-highest paid coach in college basketball behind Bill Self of Kansas, according to a USA Today database of public schools.

"Dan has proven to be the very best coach in men’s college basketball, and we’re thrilled to keep him home at UConn for the next six years," UConn athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. "His teams embody everything that UConn is about: resilience, competitive excellence and the pursuit of championships. In this chaotic era of college sports, it has never been more important to maintain continuity as we strive to compete at the highest level in everything we do."

The fourth-ranked Huskies, which beat Syracuse, Michigan State and Purdue in exhibitions, open the season against Gardner-Webb on Monday.

In his first eight years at UConn, Hurley has revitalized the program to its blue blood status. He is 199-75 with the Huskies and one of three coaches to win consecutive titles since the John Wooden era.

He led UConn back to the national title game in March, becoming the youngest active head coach to make three Final Four trips and the only coach this millennium to reach three title games over a four-year span.

"It’s an incredible honor to coach the game I love at a place like the University of Connecticut and to be part of a community that means so much to me and my family," Hurley said in a statement. "We understand our responsibility to the people of Connecticut and to the incredible supporters of UConn Basketball and will continue to bring a relentless, obsessive approach to winning and championship-level success."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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