The Saint Mary's Gaels face the No. 6 UCLA Bruins on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California.

UCLA is 6-0 and has won every game by at least four points, starting with an 84-75 win over Arizona. Saint Mary's sits at 6-1, with its only loss coming 96-95 to Nevada.

Saint Mary's beat Menlo 94-78 in its last outing behind 20 points from Mantas Juzenas, its third straight game with at least 94 points. UCLA routed Delaware 85-48, holding the Fightin' Blue Hens under 50 points as Filip Jovic scored 17 off the bench.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Saint Mary's vs. UCLA

When: Thursday, November 26, 2026 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego, CA

TV: FS1

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Saint Mary's offense runs through Joshua Dent, who leads the Gaels with 5.1 assists per game while scoring 14.6. He posted 30 points against Nevada and 10 assists against UIC, and he leads Saint Mary's with 3.9 made free throws per game.

UCLA averages 11.3 steals per game, guaranteeing constant ball pressure on the perimeter. Protecting the basketball and getting the Gaels into their half-court sets keeps Saint Mary's high-scoring attack on schedule.

Jeremy Dent-Smith averages 9.9 points and 2.1 assists for a Gaels team scoring 93.9 points per game, including four assists in the 90-85 overtime win over Illinois State. On a roster making 11.6 3-pointers per game, he gives Mantas Juzenas and Joshua Dent a reliable third scoring option on the perimeter.

UCLA holds opponents to 60 points per game, the toughest defense Saint Mary's has seen this season. Knocking down open looks gives the Gaels the secondary scoring they need if the Bruins slow their top two options.

No Bruin hands out more assists than Trent Perry, who averages 5.7 per game alongside 15.5 points and a team-high 5.5 made free throws. He scored 27 points against Cal State Fullerton, including five straight in the final two minutes, and opened the season with 21 against Arizona.

Saint Mary's allows 77.1 points per game, leaving room for Perry to get downhill and draw fouls. His late-game shot creation gives UCLA a steady closer if the score stays tight down the stretch.

Eric Dailey Jr. leads UCLA with 6.7 rebounds per game and adds 13.5 points. He grabbed nine rebounds against both Delaware and North Florida and pulled down eight in the season opener against Arizona.

Saint Mary's outrebounds opponents by seven per game behind Mantas Juzenas' 9.4 boards, setting up a physical test in the paint. Holding his ground on the glass is central to maintaining UCLA's 10.2-rebound edge per game.

Saint Mary's vs. UCLA Odds