The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Oklahoma Sooners meet on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

Pittsburgh is 6-0 after a 104-82 win over Central Michigan on Nov. 20, and the Panthers have scored 86.3 points per game. Oklahoma is 4-1 and has won four straight since a 68-64 loss to East Texas A&M in its opener, most recently 87-78 over Campbell on Nov. 18.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Oklahoma

When: Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida

TV: FS2

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Pittsburgh's last two games produced back-to-back 30-point nights from Baye Ndongo. He scored 31 on 14-of-19 shooting with 14 rebounds against Villanova on Nov. 17, then 30 on 11-of-16 shooting against Central Michigan on Nov. 20. The forward averages 20.3 points on 63.9 percent shooting, and 25 of his 65 rebounds have come on the offensive glass.

Derrion Reid and Duke Brennan, Oklahoma's top two rebounders, average a combined 12.3 rebounds per game, barely more than Ndongo's 10.8. Every Pittsburgh miss is a chance for him to extend a possession, and Oklahoma has no single rebounder who comes close to his output.

Naithan George has 46 assists in six games, including 13 against Villanova on Nov. 17. He followed that with 20 points, seven assists and four steals against Central Michigan on Nov. 20, making 3 of 7 from deep. George averages 12.7 points and is shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

Oklahoma has allowed 66.6 points per game, and four of its five opponents finished under 75. No other Panther has more than 22 assists, so Pittsburgh's half-court offense against that defense depends on George.

Oklahoma's only loss came in its opener, a 68-64 defeat to East Texas A&M that Xzayvier Brown did not play. He has started the four games since, all wins, and averages 15.3 points and 6.3 assists. His best night came against Campbell on Nov. 18, when he scored 27 points, made all 12 of his free throws and handed out eight assists.

Pittsburgh has allowed 66.8 points per game during its 6-0 start, and Central Michigan is the only opponent to score more than 76 against the Panthers. Brown's 88.2 percent free-throw shooting gives Oklahoma steady points against that defense when half-court possessions stall.

Fourteen of Pop Isaacs' 20 made field goals this season have come from 3-point range. The guard is shooting 42.4 percent from deep on 33 attempts and averages 13.6 points. He made 5 of 9 from 3 against FDU on Nov. 13, then scored a season-high 18 on 5-of-7 shooting against Campbell on Nov. 18.

Pittsburgh has won all six games by at least six points, and Jonathan Powell is hitting 43.2 percent from 3-point range for the Panthers. Isaacs is the Oklahoma shooter who can trade 3s with Powell and keep the Sooners within reach.

Pittsburgh vs. Oklahoma Odds