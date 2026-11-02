How to Watch FDU vs. Illinois: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The FDU Knights visit the No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET from State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. It is the regular-season opener for Illinois.

Illinois will be without forward David Mirkovic, who had an emergency appendectomy on Oct. 31 while recovering from foot surgery. The Fighting Illini added guard Stefan Vaaks as a transfer from Providence.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch FDU vs. Illinois

When: Monday, November 2, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

FDU's leading returning scorer averaged 6.6 points per game last season and did it in 20.4 minutes a night. The 6-foot-8 guard also grabbed 3.4 rebounds and made 32.6 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Illinois has size across its lineup, including 7-footers Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic, so Jevtic's height on the perimeter matters for FDU. He started 10 of 31 games as a freshman and scored as many as 14 points in a game. Watch how often FDU uses him as a ball handler against the Illini.

Pavle Stosic averaged 3.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game at Pepperdine last season. The 6-foot-10 forward also spent time at Gonzaga before transferring to FDU.

Stosic is FDU's tallest rotation option against an Illinois frontcourt built around the Ivisic twins. He started 12 games for Pepperdine and shot 46.3 percent from the field, and his job will be to hold position inside. He scored as many as 13 points in a game last season. Count his rebounds against Illinois' size.

Illinois' top newcomer averaged 15.8 points per game as a freshman at Providence last season and started 22 of 31 games. The 6-foot-7 guard also averaged 3.2 assists and made 35.0 percent of his 3-point attempts.

With Mirkovic out, Illinois needs Vaaks to carry more of the scoring early in the season. He scored as many as 28 points in a game at Providence and played 31.4 minutes a night. Watch how quickly he settles into the Illinois offense.

Andrej Stojakovic averaged 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds for Illinois last season and shot 49.1 percent from the field. He scored as many as 30 points in a game and started 21 of 29 games.

Stojakovic made only 24.0 percent of his 3-point attempts last season, so most of his damage comes attacking the basket. FDU will have to keep him out of the paint without fouling, and he has played at Stanford, California and Illinois. Count his trips to the free-throw line.

FDU vs. Illinois Odds