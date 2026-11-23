The DePaul Blue Demons face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

Both teams enter the holiday matchup undefeated, with DePaul at 6-0 and Pittsburgh at 7-0. The Blue Demons already own a 67-47 road win at Northwestern, while the Panthers picked up early victories over Penn State (82-76) and Villanova (81-61).

DePaul beat Purdue 65-56 in its last outing behind a defense that allows a nation-best 54.5 points per game and features Layden Blocker at 2.2 steals per game. Pittsburgh topped Oklahoma 79-68 behind 16 points and 10 rebounds from Baye Ndongo, keeping alive an offense averaging 85.3 points per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Pittsburgh

When: Thursday, November 26, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, FL

TV: FS1

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

A 15-point night against Alabama A&M remains the season high for Kahmare Holmes, who averages seven points and 3.3 rebounds for DePaul. He has made five 3-pointers and 11 free throws while adding four steals against Maryland Eastern Shore, though he was held to one point and three rebounds against Purdue.

Pittsburgh averages 85.3 points per game while committing only 10 turnovers, putting pressure on DePaul's perimeter defenders from the opening tip. Holmes' on-ball defense and secondary scoring give the Blue Demons a needed spark alongside Koree Cotton.

Koree Cotton leads DePaul at 13 points per game alongside 4.3 rebounds, opening the season with 20 points against West Georgia and adding 13 against Purdue. He has made 12 3-pointers and 16 free throws while reaching double figures in five of six games, including 15 at Northwestern.

Pittsburgh holds opponents to 67 points per game, testing how efficiently Cotton can score off the dribble and from the perimeter. Consistent production from its leading scorer keeps DePaul's offense steady against its toughest test yet.

Coming off a 21-point performance against Oklahoma in which he went 6-for-9 from 3-point range, A'lahn Sumler averages 11.1 points and 3.6 assists for Pittsburgh. He also scored a season-high 26 against Penn State and has knocked down 14 3-pointers on 46.7% shooting from deep.

DePaul averages eight steals and 5.3 blocks per game, challenging how cleanly Pittsburgh's guards operate on the perimeter and attack the lane. Sumler's outside shooting and secondary playmaking give the Panthers a reliable way to stretch the Blue Demons defense.

DePaul vs. Pittsburgh Odds