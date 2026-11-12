College Basketball
How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Wisconsin
College Basketball

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Wisconsin: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 15, 2026 8:41 a.m. ET

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers visit the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET from Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

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Wisconsin is 3-0 after an 89-42 win over Fairfield on Nov. 10, when the Badgers held the Stags to 14 made field goals. Coastal Carolina is 2-2 and has won two straight since a 113-52 loss at Duke, most recently 103-54 over Virginia-Lynchburg on Thursday. This is the Chanticleers' second trip to a power-conference arena in 10 days.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Wisconsin

Players To Watch

Trey Perry has scored in double figures in all three of Coastal Carolina's games and leads the team at 17.3 points a game.

He scored 20 in the opener against Eastern Michigan and 18 against USC Upstate. Perry averaged just 6.0 points at Miami (OH) last season, so his role has grown fast. Wisconsin holds opponents to 31.7 percent shooting, and he will have to work for his looks against a Badgers defense that has not let anyone get comfortable.

Ashton Hardaway has scored three points in three games, and Coastal Carolina needs more from the senior forward in Madison.

He averaged 5.6 points at Memphis last season and made 34.3 percent of his 3-pointers. Hardaway has blocked two shots this season, which helps on the other end. Wisconsin has outrebounded opponents by 8.3 a game, and the Chanticleers need someone besides Perry who can make a shot. Hardaway's range is the best option to pull the Badgers' bigs away from the rim.

Nolan Winter pulled down 14 rebounds against Denver, and he leads Wisconsin on the glass this season.

His scoring has dipped to 6.3 points after he averaged 13.3 last season, and he has made 34.8 percent of his shots. Winter also has four blocks and has handed out eight assists. Coastal Carolina has been outrebounded by 3.3 a game, so Winter should control the paint even if his scoring is still coming around for the Badgers.

Eian Elmer scored 18 points in the opener against Denver, and the Miami (OH) transfer is third on Wisconsin in scoring.

He shot 43.4 percent from deep at Miami (OH) last season and is hitting 41.7 percent for the Badgers. Elmer has also been reliable at the line, going 10 of 12. Coastal Carolina allows 37.1 percent from 3-point range, so Elmer should get chances to stretch the floor against the Chanticleers.

Coastal Carolina vs. Wisconsin Odds

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