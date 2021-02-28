Tiger Woods PHOTOS: Golfers honor Tiger Woods by wearing red and black at Puerto Rico Open and WGC-Workday Championship 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The past week has been a tumultuous one for Tiger Woods and the golf world.

The PGA legend was involved in a single-car accident on Feb. 23 that required immediate emergency surgery on both of his legs to repair two bone fractures and a shattered ankle.

With Woods now on the long road to recovery – a journey detailed by FOX Sports injury expert Dr. Matt Provencher – the golf world showed its love and support for their sidelined legend at Sunday's Puerto Rico Open and World Golf Championships-Workday Championship.

Golfers and grounds crews donned the iconic red shirt and black trousers look that Woods became known for when he competed on Sundays, often at the front of the pack in tournaments.

Some of the biggest names in the sport, including Rory McIlroy, Cameron Champ, and Jason Day, took part in the gesture Sunday.

Woods began to wear the combo after his mother, Tida, suggested it to him when he was young, and it became his signature look as his career progressed.

Woods is a 15-time major champion, with many of his most iconic wins secured in his Sunday red – wins such as the 2008 U.S. Open and the 2019 Masters.

Golfers including Day, Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Kuchar also paid homage to Woods by using a Bridgestone golf ball with Woods' name engraved on it.

Take a look at some of the ways golfers honored Woods in Sunday red.

Sebastian Munoz

Patrick Reed

Andrew Putnam

Min Woo Lee

Tony Finau

Nelson Ledesma

Stacy Lewis

Rory McIlroy

Get more from Tiger Woods Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.