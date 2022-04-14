Tiger Woods Tiger Woods files entry for U.S. Open Championship 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tiger Woods is officially eligible to play in another major.

The legendary golfer filed for entry in the U.S. Open Championship before Wednesday's deadline, the tournament confirmed Thursday.

This year's U.S. Open will be played at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. from June 16-19. Woods, a three-time tourney champion, was victorious on the course as a member of USA's 1999 Ryder Cup team.

While Woods now has the option to participate in the year's second major championship, he has not publicly promised to do so. Just last week, the 46-year-old competed in his first competition since surviving a devastating car accident in February of 2021.

He last won the U.S. Open in 2008, while playing through a torn ACL. It was his last win at a major until prevailing at the Masters in 2019. Woods has not committed to playing in May's PGA Championship at Tulsa's Southern Hills.

"It'll be just the big events," Woods told Sky Sports this past weekend, per PGATour.com. "I don't know if it'll be Southern Hills or not. But I am looking forward to St. Andrews. That is something that is near and dear to my heart. I've won two Opens there. It's the home of golf. It's my favorite golf course in the world, so I will be there for that one. But anything in between that, I don't know."

Woods did pledge to play in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Ireland's Adare Manor on July 4-5.

The two-day event will take place 10 days before the start of The Open at St. Andrews in Scotland, which Woods recently committed to play in after his final round at the Masters on Sunday, where he finished 47th.

The 15-time PGA major champion will be making his fourth career appearance at this pro-am (2000, 2005 and 2010). It is typically played every five years but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The star-studded field also includes Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, among others.

"Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the pro-am for a very long time, and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament," McManus said in a statement.

"His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators, and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us."

