Sergio Garcia Secures LIV Golf Open Championship Exemption

Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia secured the coveted LIV Golf Open Championship exemption with a gritty 2-under-par 70 on Sunday, edging out a handful of competitors including his Fireballs GC teammate David Puig.

Although Garcia did not earn any points in Dallas, finishing tied for 25th at 3 over, he was the highest-placed LIV Golf player inside the top five through the season’s first nine events without an exemption.

Garcia is fifth in the season-long Individual Championship points race behind Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Dallas winner Patrick Reed, each of whom already have an exemption into the Open.

Garcia will make his 26th Open appearance and 102nd major championship start at Royal Portrush next month.

"It's going to be my second time playing at Royal Portrush, and it's obviously nice," Garcia said. "It's one of the goals that you have at the beginning of the year, to try to play as many majors as you can with the limitations that we have.

"I didn't help myself very much the last three months, but I'm glad that I got enough work done in the first third of the year, I guess, in the first part of the season. I'm excited about it, and hopefully I'll play well."

