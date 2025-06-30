LIV Golf
Sergio Garcia Secures LIV Golf Open Championship Exemption
LIV Golf

Sergio Garcia Secures LIV Golf Open Championship Exemption

Updated Jun. 30, 2025 12:47 p.m. ET

Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia secured the coveted LIV Golf Open Championship exemption with a gritty 2-under-par 70 on Sunday, edging out a handful of competitors including his Fireballs GC teammate David Puig.

Although Garcia did not earn any points in Dallas, finishing tied for 25th at 3 over, he was the highest-placed LIV Golf player inside the top five through the season’s first nine events without an exemption.

Garcia is fifth in the season-long Individual Championship points race behind Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Dallas winner Patrick Reed, each of whom already have an exemption into the Open.

Garcia will make his 26th Open appearance and 102nd major championship start at Royal Portrush next month.

"It's going to be my second time playing at Royal Portrush, and it's obviously nice," Garcia said. "It's one of the goals that you have at the beginning of the year, to try to play as many majors as you can with the limitations that we have.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I didn't help myself very much the last three months, but I'm glad that I got enough work done in the first third of the year, I guess, in the first part of the season. I'm excited about it, and hopefully I'll play well."

This piece is courtesy of and in partnership with LIV Golf.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from LIV Golf Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to watch LIV Golf Dallas 2025: Schedule, start time, TV channels, tee times, streaming

How to watch LIV Golf Dallas 2025: Schedule, start time, TV channels, tee times, streaming

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes