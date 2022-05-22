PGA Tour
PGA odds: Betting recap, how PGA Championship finish impacted gamblers PGA odds: Betting recap, how PGA Championship finish impacted gamblers
PGA Tour

PGA odds: Betting recap, how PGA Championship finish impacted gamblers

1 hour ago

As Justin Thomas won his second PGA Championship in improbable fashion Sunday, among those not celebrating were Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris and the sports books.

Here's a look at how the final round at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, played out for bettors, with information from FOX Bet.

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the golf section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

Thomas overcame a seven-shot deficit Sunday to beat Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff. Per The Athletic, it's the largest comeback in a major since Paul Lawrie came back from 10 strokes down entering the final round at the 1999 British Open.

RELATED: Thomas captures PGA Championship

This is J.T.'s second PGA Championship win (he won in 2017 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina).

Thomas was +1800 at FOX (bet $10 to win $190) going into the tournament and got up to +2800 (bet $10 to win $290) heading into the final round, FOX Bet Sports Trader AJ Devine said. Thomas was -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14) heading into the playoff with Zalatoris.

"J.T. winning was one of the worst results possible for us — he’s always one of the most popular picks with bettors," Devine explained. "However, we did claw some money back on the derivative markets — top 10, top 20, make/miss cut, etc. Not the worst weekend overall for us."

As for Pereira's collapse, he held a three-shot lead going into the final round but dropped into a tie for third place with a double-bogey 6 on the 18th hole. Pereira was listed at +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510) at FOX Bet heading into the tournament.

Imagine the highs and lows of holding onto a Pereira outright betting ticket on Sunday.

"Pereira would have given us a positive result, but more importantly it would have been a huge story for a 150-1 range dog to win the PGA Championship," Devine said. "With the tournament going to a playoff, we were able to keep offering odds throughout the head-to-head. Thomas, a -140 favorite vs. Zalatoris at +110, was the more popular pick among bettors, so customers ended the weekend on a high note."

You have to feel for Mito and his backers, but those are the breaks of the game.

And as always, if you're ready to make wagers on a sporting event, head over to FOX Bet!

Get more from PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Golf - PGA - PGA Championship - 5/19/2022 Golf - PGA - PGA Championship - 5/19/2022
share story
Justin Thomas rallies to capture PGA Championship
PGA Tour

Justin Thomas rallies to capture PGA Championship

3 hours ago
Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship
PGA Tour

Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship

23 hours ago
PGA odds: How to bet PGA Championship, lines, picks
Golf - PGA - PGA Championship - 5/19/2022

PGA odds: How to bet PGA Championship, lines, picks

3 days ago
Golf odds: The Match opening lines; Brady, Rodgers face Mahomes, Allen
PGA Tour

Golf odds: The Match opening lines; Brady, Rodgers face Mahomes, Allen

April 19
The Match: Brady and Rodgers to face Mahomes and Allen
National Football League

The Match: Brady and Rodgers to face Mahomes and Allen

April 18
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes