Patrick Reed Takes 3-Shot Lead, Eyes First LIV Golf Win In Dallas

Patrick Reed shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead at LIV Golf Dallas in a bid for his first victory on the Saudi-funded tour.

Tied for the first-round lead with 4Aces teammate Harold Varner III after an opening 67, Reed had six birdies and two bogeys to reach 9-under 135 at Maridoe Golf Club. The 34-year-old Reed won the 2018 Masters and has nine PGA Tour victories.

Paul Casey (67) and Abraham Ancer (69) were tied for second. Varner shot 72 to drop into a tie for third at 5 under with Tyrrell Hatton (65), Richard Bland (69) and David Puig (69).

Bryson DeChambeau had his second straight 72. He lives in Dallas and played his college golf at SMU.

The 4Aces had a four-stroke lead in the team competition.

FULL TEAM SCORES



1. 4Aces GC -12 (Reed 68, Pieters 71, Varner 72, Johnson 74; Rd. 2 score: -3)



T2. Legion XIII -8 (Hatton 65, McKibbin 71, Rahm 72, Surratt 72; Rd. 2 score: -8)



T2. Crushers GC -8 (Casey 67, Howell III 71, DeChambeau 72, Lahiri 73; Rd. 2 score: -5)



T4. Stingers GC +2 (Burmester 71, Grace 71, Oosthuizen 71, Schwartzel 74; Rd. 2 score: -1)



T4. Fireballs GC +2 (Ancer 69, Puig 69, Garcia 74, Ballester 76; Rd. 2 score: E)



6. Cleeks GC +7 (Bland 69, Rottluff 70, Meronk 72, Kaymer 74; Rd. 2 score: -3)



7. Torque GC +14 (Niemann 66, Muñoz 70, Ortiz 70, Pereira 79; Rd. 2 score: -3)



T8. Ripper GC +15 (Leishman 70, Herbert 71, Smith 71, Jones 75; Rd. 2 score: -1)



T8. HyFlyers GC +15 (Steele 69, Tringale 73, Mickelson 74, Ogletree 78; Rd. 2 score: +6)



10. Majesticks GC +16 (Horsfield 72, Stenson 73, Westwood 75, Poulter 78; Rd. 2 score: +10)



11. Rangegoats GC +18 (Campbell 70, Watson 73, Uihlein 75, Schniederjans 78; Rd. 2 score: +8)



T12. Smash GC +22 (Gooch 70, Kokrak 74, McDowell 74, Carrera 77; Rd. 2 score: +7)



T12. Iron Heads GC +22 (Kozuma 70, Lee 76, Jang 79, Na 79; Rd. 2 score: +16)



Wild Cards: C. Lee 71, Kim 74,

Reporting by The Associated Press.

