The Masters Best Bets: 5 Wagers to Make Ahead of Augusta National

Fresh off predicting a Michigan men’s basketball title, we’ve got a little bit of extra juice rolling into this week’s Masters, at legendary Augusta National Golf Club.

It’s golf season's first major and everybody wants picks.

Well, almost everybody.

Before we get to my favorite Masters looks, it’s extremely important you get the best number in golf. For example, Scottie Scheffler is as low as -137 to finish in the top 10. Scheffler’s range is -137, -150, -160, -165, -186 and -190.

Why lay $190 to win $100 when you can lay $137?

This is an even better exercise when you’re looking at golfers in the outright market. Take a guy like Jordan Spieth, who is very polarizing. Spieth is as low as 30/1 to win another green jacket and as high as 50/1.

Always be shopping.

Here are five Masters bets you should consider.

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Bryson DeChambeau top-five finish

Speaking of polarizing, let’s talk about Bryson. Traditionalists might never root for a guy like him on the PGA side of the fence, but I trust his game. He won his last two LIV starts in Singapore and South Africa, and his performance last year at Augusta was memorable. If his putter is on, he can win the whole thing. I just prefer a top-five wager instead of an outright dart at 11/1.

PICK: Bryson DeChambeau (+250) top-five finish

Adam Scott top Australian

Adam Scott over Tyrrell Hatton

As I said on this week’s episode of "Bear Bets," the one name I’ve consistently heard from Vegas people I respect is Adam Scott. He’s getting bet in head-to-head markets, groups and exotics. Westgate SuperBook golf guru Jeff Sherman sent me a couple matchups he keyed with Scott. If guys much smarter than me are doing it, that’s good enough for me. DraftKings offers a market for "Top Australian," and that’s my personal twist on Scott.

PICK: Adam Scott (+245) top Australian

PICK: Adam Scott (-130) over Tyrrell Hatton

Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Åberg top-10 finishes

This one didn’t require much handicapping. Let’s take two of the best golfers on the planet and bet them to do big things all weekend. Nerd! The Scheffler leg feels almost automatic and if you wheel Scottie with Åberg, it bumps the price out to almost 3/1. Both players must finish top-10 for this baby to cash, but I’m all over it. I’ve certainly made dumber golf wagers.

PICK: Scheffler and Aberg (+292) top-10 parlay

Justin Rose first-round top-10 finish

Maybe you’ve heard Justin Rose is dynamite on Thursdays at Augusta? He’s only finished with the first-round lead five times. Five. Bookmakers have certainly caught on as the price last year was 65/1 and this year’s price is precipitously lower around the 30/1 range. Womp, womp. Barring something crazy, though, he should be in the mix near the top of the board.

PICK: Justin Rose (+395) first-round top-10 finish