The 2021 Masters Tournament: Top moments from Day 1

After five short months, the Masters Tournament is back.

Dustin Johnson donned the green jacket for the first time in his career in November, after 2020's edition of the tournament was delayed due to the pandemic.

Now, the golf world is back to its regularly scheduled programming, with Augusta National serving as the epicenter of the sport as the course's flora is in spring bloom.

Here are the top moments from the opening day of golf's crown jewel:

A special start

A trio of golf legends formally opened the first round on Thursday, with Lee Elder, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus continuing the Honorary Stater Tradition held at the Masters since 1963.

A trail-blazing icon of the sport, Elder is the first Black man to compete at the tournament. This was Elder's first time being honored with the ceremony, and while he didn't hit an opening drive, his presence and the ovation the 86-year-old received made for magical moments.

Following that, Player ⁠— 85 years old and winner of three Masters jackets ⁠— and Nicklaus ⁠— winner of a record six Masters ⁠— took to the tee box.

The 81-year-old Nicklaus even cracked a joke, admitting that crouching to put the ball on the tee "was the hardest part."

Then, of course, the Golden Bear stroked the ball cleanly and the 2021 Masters officially began.

Poulter placement

Ian Poulter started off his day strong with this beautiful approach shot at No. 5.

He closed the hole with a three, after knocking in the short putt.

More magic at No. 5

The fifth hole was not only Ian Poulter's friend, but Corey Conners' as well.

Can you still tap a putt in from distance? Mr. Conners says yes.

Almost eagle

Does it get any closer than this?

Hudson Swafford had to settle for the birdie on No. 15.

Viktor's victory

After opening with a triple bogey, Viktor Hovland got back to even, scoring the first birdie to open the tournament.

Early lead

Hideki Matsuyama eagled the par-5 eighth to take the outright lead at 3 under par.

Check back later for more moments from the day!

