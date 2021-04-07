PGA Tour Everything you need to know: Masters 2021 at Augusta National 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Just five months removed from last season's edition, the Masters returns to April glory.

With the azaleas in bloom at Augusta National, here's everything you need to know heading into golf's most prestigious tournament.

Where is the Masters located?

The Masters is played every year at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. It is the only one of the four men’s major championships for which the course never changes.

What is the schedule?

TV coverage will be shared between ESPN and CBS, with ESPN airing the first two rounds and CBS broadcasting the third and final rounds over the weekend.

Thursday, April 8: 3-7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Friday, April 9: 3-7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, April 10: 3-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, April 11: 2.-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Online streaming options will be available on Masters.com, ESPN+ and the Masters app, with featured group coverage and live streams from select holes during all four rounds.

Who won the 2020 Masters?

Dustin Johnson won last year for his second career major victory, with the first coming at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont.

Johnson broke Tiger Woods' and Spieth's scoring record of 18-under 270 when he recorded a 20-under 268 total in the 2020 Masters.

Only three golfers – Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus – have won back-to-back Masters, but Johnson has finished in the top 10 in his past five appearances in the event.

Who are the notable names to watch?

(All odds provided by FOX Bet)

The defending champion is the favorite to win again this year, but Johnson (+900) will face some stiff competition.

Among the challengers are a resurgent Jordan Spieth (+1100), fresh off a comeback win at the Texas Open, and a hungry Rory McIlroy (+1800), chasing the career grand slam.

Watch out for Brooks Koepka (+2500), who's coming off knee surgery and looks ready and healthy. Plus, Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) and his big power off the tee are worth keeping an eye on.

Jon Rahm (+1200) is a brand-new father, and as Baby Rahm was born happy and healthy a couple of days early, Dad is fully focused on the tournament ahead.

Is Tiger Woods playing this year?

Woods, the 2019 Masters champion, is still recovering from injuries stemming from his single-car accident in late February and will not be in the lineup. There is currently no timetable for Woods' return.

Woods' friend Justin Thomas said the legend told him he is "bummed" that he will be unable to participate.

"He said it's kind of starting to set in," Thomas said. "He's bummed he's not here playing practice rounds with us, and we hate it, too."

Woods has won the tournament five times (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019). He was only 21 when he won for the first time, making him the youngest player to win the Masters.

Will patrons be allowed at Augusta?

Augusta National had a very quiet November, but April will feature badge holders in a limited capacity; the number has not been publicly released. There won't be grandstands, and patrons won't be able to come and go from their seats, but the roars at Rae's Creek will at least be a little louder this time.

Guests on the grounds must present a negative COVID-19 test result from less than 72 hours before arrival.

What is the format of the Masters, and how many players participate?

The Masters is a 72-hole event, stretching out 7,475 yards and running four days.

The player field is one of the smallest on the PGA Tour schedule, and there will be 96 competitors in attendance.

How many players make the cut?

The top 50 spots make the cut after 36 holes, with tied players included in the cut.

Previously, those within 10 strokes of the leader would make the cut even if they weren't ranked in the top 50, but that was changed for the 2020 Masters.

Will the National Drive, Chip and Putt competition happen?

The National Drive, Chip and Putt Final will make its return to Augusta in 2021 after the 2020 edition was canceled.

Will there be a Par 3 Contest?

The Par 3 Contest, one of the Masters' greatest traditions, will not be played this year to allow for social distancing.

What is the Champions Dinner?

The Champions Dinner is a tradition held Tuesday of Masters week, which began in 1952.

The only way to receive an invitation is to be a past Masters champion, and the previous year’s champion has the honor of determining the menu every year.

Johnson's menu is fancy, featuring filet mignon and sea bass as the main courses, but the surf and turf comes down to earth with his "pigs in a blanket" appetizer. The desert is a player favorite: peach cobbler.

What does the winner of the Masters receive?

The Masters purse will be announced at some point during the week.

In 2020, the total prize money was $11.5 million, with the winner receiving $2,070,000. In addition to earning the purse, the winner is honored with a sterling replica of the Masters trophy, a gold medal and the famous green jacket.

What is the weather forecast for the weekend?

The beginning of the week predicts a rain-free Masters, which would mean the greens will likely play firm and fast.

Heading into the weekend, there's about a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, which could spell trouble. Temperatures are slated to be in the mid-80s, with winds less than 10 mph.

The forecast projects a mostly pleasant, possibly damp tournament at Augusta.

Get more from PGA Tour Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.