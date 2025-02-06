LIV Golf Jon Rahm's Legion XIII lead after record-setting Round 1 at LIV Golf Riyadh Published Feb. 6, 2025 6:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Playing under the lights is unique for most golfers, but Cleeks GC’s Adrian Meronk looked quite comfortable Thursday night at LIV Golf Riyadh. So did Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII team.

Meronk shot a bogey-free 10-under 62 to grab the first-round lead in LIV Golf’s first nighttime round at Riyadh Golf Club. Meanwhile Legion XIII, fueled by newest member Tom McKibbin, set a first-round scoring record by shooting 24-under as a team, with all four scores counting in the first round thanks to a format change starting this season.

It was just a year ago that Meronk made his LIV Golf debut after signing just before the season opener. The adjustment period resulted in a slow start, but he finished the year in the top 24 Lock Zone. Now he’s looking to make a bigger splash.

"Last year was a very stressful beginning of the year for me, definitely, and this year I know what to expect," Meronk said. "I feel like home, and I love it. I love being on LIV."

ADVERTISEMENT

Adrian Meronk sinks 26-ft birdie to finish at -10 after first round at LIV Golf Riyadh

[Related: What is LIV Golf? Format, everything to know about the 2025 season]

Meronk made a coaching change in the offseason, which also resulted in a couple of swing changes. Those obviously kicked in nicely on Thursday, as he hit all 18 greens in regulation, including a 5-iron second shot from 250 yards at the par-5 sixth that settled 20 feet away for a two-putt birdie. He said his round felt "quite flawless."

"I'm excited for the future because I really like how my golf game is shaping up," Meronk said. "It feels much more comfortable, and I can control the ball much easier."

Legion XIII also made its debut a year ago as LIV Golf’s first expansion team. Unlike Meronk, there was no adjustment period needed.

With Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton as a lethal 1-2 punch, Legion XIII won its first event in Mayakoba, and added three more regular-season wins. Inconsistency on the back end of the roster was the team’s only weakness – and that seems to have been answered with the addition of McKibbin and the continued development of LIV Golf’s youngest player, 20-year-old Caleb Surratt.

On Thursday, McKibbin and Surratt (66) each shot bogey-free rounds, as did Hatton (66). Rahm suffered the team’s only bogey in shooting 67. A year ago, his score wouldn’t have counted.

"I did not expect 5 under to be the worst score of the team," Rahm said. "But here we are. The young guys have started the year strong."

Jon Rahm on Legion XIII's strong performance as his team leads after first round at LIV Golf Riyadh

Like Meronk a year ago, McKibbin must adjust to life on LIV Golf. But he’s embracing all that his new environment has to offer. He even stopped to watch a mid-round light show – and then proceeded to make four birdies in his final nine holes.

"A pretty awesome first day," he said.

TEAM SCORES

LIV Golf’s new scoring format made its debut Thursday, with all four scores now counting in every round in the team competition. Here are the results and scores for each team after Thursday’s first round at Riyadh Golf Club.

1. LEGION XIII -24 (McKibbin 65, Hatton 66, Surratt 66, Rahm 67)

2. MAJESTICKS GC -17 (Westwood 65, Horsfield 68, Stenson 68, Poulter 70)

T3. CRUSHERS GC -15 (Howell III 66, Casey 69, DeChambeau 69, Lahiri 69)

T3. TORQUE GC -15 (Muñoz 64, Niemann 67, Pereira 70, Ortiz 72)

5. RANGEGOATS -14 (Campbell 68, Wolff 68, Uihlein 69, Watson 69)

T6. 4ACES GC -13 (Johnson 67, Pieters 69, Reed 69, Varner III 70)

T6. CLEEKS GC -13 (Meronk 62, Bland 70, Kaymer 70, Kjettrup 73)

T8. RIPPER GC -12 (Leishman 67, Smith 67, Herbert 68, Jones 74)

T8. FIREBALLS GC -12 (Puig 67, Garcia 68, Ancer 69, Masaveu 72)

10. IRON HEADS GC -11 (Lee 68, Ormsby 68, Na 70, Jang 71)

11. STINGER GC -5 (Burmester 66, Oosthuizen 71, Grace 73, Schwartzel 73)

12. HYFLYERS GC -3 (Steele 68, Schniederjans 71, Tringale 71, Ogletree 75)

13. SMASH GC Even (McDowell 70, Gooch 72, Kokrak 72, Koepka 74)

Wild Cards: Lee 70, Kim 71

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share