LIV Golf Jon Rahm's Legion XIII, Cleeks GC's Adrian Meronk earn wins at LIV Golf Riyadh opener Updated Feb. 8, 2025 7:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – The season-opening LIV Golf Riyadh is officially in the books, with two wire-to-wire victories under the lights at Riyadh Golf Club.

[Related: What is LIV Golf? Format, everything to know about the 2025 season ]

Jon Rahm's Legion XIII led from beginning to end, finishing at 50-under par, 11 shots ahead of Ripper GC and RangeGoats GC in the first LIV Golf event played under the new format, with all four players' scores counting in every round.

Adrian Meronk’s Winning Final Round Highlights at LIV Golf Riyadh | LIV on FOX

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahm (67), Tyrrell Hatton (70), Caleb Surratt (71) and newcomer Tom McKibbin (72) came into the day with a big lead, and powered Legion to victory at Riyadh Golf Club, their fifth team victory since joining as an expansion franchise last season.

Adrian Meronk's interview after winning LIV Golf Riyadh

On the individual side, the final-round back nine tightened up down the stretch, but Cleeks GC's Adrian Meronk finished off a wire-to-wire victory, carding rounds of 62, 66 and 71 to outlast Rahm and Torque GC's Sebastian Muñoz, who rounded out the podium in third. Meronk spent much of the back nine getting pushed by Rahm and Muñoz, but a timely birdie at 16 ultimately led to his first victory on the LIV Golf League.

LIV Golf Riyadh: Full Final Round Highlight | Golf on FOX

TEAM SCORES

1. LEGION XIII -50 (Rahm, Hatton, McKibbin, Surratt)

T2. RIPPER GC -39 (Smith, Herbert, Jones, Leishman)

T2. RANGEGOATS -39 (Watson, Campbell, Uihlein, Wolff)

4. CRUSHERS GC -36 (DeChambeau, Casey, Howell III, Lahiri)

5. FIREBALLS GC -34 (Garcia, Ancer, Masaveu, Puig)

6. CLEEKS GC -28 (Bland, Kaymer, Kjettrup, Meronk)

7. TORQUE GC -27 (Niemann, Muñoz, Ortiz, Pereira)

T8. STINGER GC -25 (Oosthuizen, Burmester, Grace, Schwartzel)

T8. MAJESTICKS GC -25 (Poulter, Stenson, Westwood, Horsfield)

10. SMASH GC -23 (Koepka, Gooch, Kokrak, McDowell)

11. 4ACES GC -21 (Johnson, Pieters, Reed, Varner)

12. HYFLYERS GC -18 (Ogletree, Schniederjans, Steele, Tringale)

13. IRON HEADS GC -11 (Na, Jang, Lee, Ormsby)

It's a quick turnaround for the players and teams, as the global golf league now travels to Australia for the second event of the season, LIV Golf Adelaide, which tees off on Friday.

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share