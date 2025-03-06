LIV Golf How to watch LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025: Date, time, TV channels, streaming Updated Mar. 6, 2025 10:22 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LIV Golf is making its return to Hong Kong for the second year in a row. Keep reading for more information on dates, times, how to watch, and more (all times Eastern).

When is LIV Golf Hong Kong?

The third event of the LIV Golf 2025 season tees off late Thursday, March 6th and is played until Sunday, March 9th, 2025.

Where is LIV Golf Hong Kong being played?

LIV Golf Hong Kong will be played at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling, Hong Kong.

How can I watch LIV Golf Hong Kong? What channel will it be on?

The LIV Golf Hong Kong tournament will be broadcast on FS1, FS2 and the FOX Sports app. Here's how you can watch each round:

Round 1 (Thursday, March 6) - 11 p.m. ET (FS1)

Round 2 (Friday, March 7) - 11 p.m. ET (FS2)

Round 2 (Saturday, March 8) - 12 a.m. ET (FS1)

Round 3 (Saturday, March 8) - 11:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

Round 3 (Sunday, March 9) - 12:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

How can I stream LIV Golf Hong Kong?

The LIV Golf Hong Kong tournament will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com .

Who is playing in LIV Golf Hong Kong?

Abraham Ancer will be looking for a repeat win in Hong Kong, as he battles it out along with thirteen top-tier teams. Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC will also be looking to take the team event for the second year in a row. Check out our full LIV Golf Hong Kong preview.

Check out our guide on how to watch all LIV Golf events .

