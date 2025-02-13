LIV Golf How to watch LIV Golf Adelaide 2025: Date, time, TV channels, streaming Published Feb. 13, 2025 9:30 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LIV Golf's second event of the season takes place in Adelaide. Keep reading for more information on dates, times, how to watch, and more.

When is LIV Golf Adelaide?

The second tournament of the season tees off on Thursday, February 13 and will run until Saturday, February 15th, 2025.

Where is LIV Golf Adelaide being played?

This tournament is played at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia.

How can I watch LIV Golf Adelaide? What channel will it be on?

The LIV Golf Adelaide tournament will be broadcast on the FOX Sports app, FS1, FS2 and FOX. Here's how you can watch each round:

Round 1 (Thursday, February 13) - 9 p.m. ET (FOX Sports app), 11 p.m. ET (FS1)

Round 2 (Friday, February 14) - 9 p.m. ET (FS2), 12 a.m. ET (FS1)

Round 3 (Saturday, February 15) - 9 p.m. ET (FS2), 11 p.m. ET (FOX)

How can I stream LIV Golf Adelaide?

The LIV Golf Adelaide tournament will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

Who is playing in LIV Golf Adelaide?

Thirteen top-tier teams featuring world-class golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm are looking for a win in Australia. Cameron Smith and his team, Rippers GC, are looking to keep their title as Adelaide champions, having won at the Grange in 2024.

