2026 Masters Betting Report: 'Public Cannot Get Enough of Bryson DeChambeau'

Scottie Scheffler has been dominant on the PGA Tour the past four years. Rory McIlroy is the defending Masters champion.

But in 2026 Masters odds, it’s not those two getting the most attention from the public betting masses.

"The public cannot get enough of Bryson DeChambeau. They love him," Caesars Sports lead golf trader Anthony Salleroli said Wednesday, a day before play opens at Augusta National.

Salleroli helps break down odds and action on Masters futures odds and some interesting prop bets.

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Buying Bryson

Scheffler has two Masters titles among his four major wins, claiming the green jacket in 2022 and 2024. He opened the 2026 season with a win in The American Express, and he has three top-five finishes in six starts this year.

However, he hasn’t competed since March 15, when he finished tied for 22nd at The Players Championship. There was good reason for that, as Scheffler took time off ahead of wife Meredith giving birth to the couple’s second child, on March 27.

Scheffler is still the favorite at +500, meaning a $100 bet would profit $500 if he wins his third Masters. But that time off apparently has bettors thinking about other players.

"It’s definitely hampered the action on Scheffler, not being on the course the last month," Salleroli said of the +500 favorite. "There’s still good interest, but he has slumped to third in ticket count."

The public is more so looking to DeChambeau, who over the past few weeks has moved from the +1200/+1400 range to the +800 second choice in odds to win the Masters. DeChambeau is No. 1 in bet count at Caesars.

"I’m not surprised in the least bit. He’s coming off back-to-back wins on the LIV Tour. The public really likes him," Salleroli said.

Interestingly, the second of those wins came in a playoff against Jon Rahm, who is the +850 third choice in Caesars’ Masters odds.

Ludvig Åberg, the +1200 fourth choice, is second in tickets to win at Augusta.

Where’s Rory?

Last year, McIlroy held off Justin Rose to win the Masters on the first playoff hole, completing a career Grand Slam in the process.

This season, McIlroy has just four starts and only one top-10 finish, tying for second at the Genesis Invitational in February. Like Scheffler, he last played in The Players, tying for 46th, a week after withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with back issues.

Between the injury and the time off, McIlroy is almost an afterthought with bettors, even though he’s the +1100 fourth choice in Masters futures odds.

"Mum’s kind of the word on McIlroy. Action has been very muted," Salleroli said. "Last year, it was nothing but Rory buzz, and now it’s completely subsided. He’s not in the top 10 on our ticket list."

That makes a repeat McIlroy Masters title a preferred outcome for Caesars.

"A muted Rory stands pretty good for the book. And the customers are gonna be happy with anybody high in the ticket count," Salleroli said.

Sharp Sides

Although Scheffler slid from No. 1 to No. 3 in ticket count at Caesars, he’s drawn some sharp action when the price is right.

"When Scottie was at 6/1, we got the sharp takeback," Salleroli said. "There’s some sharp action on Matt Fitzpatrick. He’s in great form and is one of the players coming in off a recent win."

Fitzpatrick won the Valspar Championship on March 22, then took the past couple weekends off to prep for the Masters.

Salleroli said DeChambeau saw sharp money when he was +1000 or longer, hence the move into +800. And Xander Schauffele drew sharp money in the +1800/+2000 range, helping him move to the +1300 sixth choice in 2026 Masters futures.

First-Timers

The last time a first-time Masters participant won, Jimmy Carter was in office. That was 1979, when Fuzzy Zoeller donned the green jacket.

But Salleroli noted one newcomer in the 2026 field who might be worth a look.

"First-timers never win, but some of them will give it a good run," he said. "There’s a lot of Chris Gotterup action. He’s an outstanding talent. He was shot out of a cannon to start the year."

Gotterup (+4500) opened the season with a win in the Sony Open, then in his third start took the Waste Management Open in a playoff. He’s been a little bumpy since, but in his last start, he tied for sixth in the Houston Open.

Salleroli also mentioned Sam Stevens and Casey Jarvis. Both are long shots, with Stevens +12500 (125/1) and Jarvis +25000 (250/1). Jarvis won the DP World Tour’s Kenya Open and a week later took the South African Open.

"One of my personal likings is Jarvis," Salleroli said. "He won back-to-back tournaments. He’s somebody that zero people are talking about. I’m just curious to see how he plays in his first time at the Masters."

Top Props

Two of the most popular Masters prop bets are tied to two critical junctures: making the cut, and winning the tournament.

The Over/Under on the cut line is 147.5, and Salleroli said it’s one-way traffic, with bettors expecting good scoring.

"We’re getting tons of Under action on that one. We’re at -210 on the Under. Everybody is thinking that the cut score is going Under 147.5," Salleroli said. "In contrast, we’re getting two-way action on the winning score Over/Under 275.5."

Under 275.5 is a modest -130 favorite, with Over 275.5 at even money (+100).