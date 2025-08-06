PGA Tour 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship tee times, pairing, featured groups for Thursday's Round 1 Updated Aug. 7, 2025 7:41 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FedEx St. Jude Championship tees off on Thursday, August 7th at 7:40 a.m. ET. Check out the complete list of tee times for the first and second rounds of the St. Jude Championship - all times Eastern.

First Round Featured Groups

First Round Tee Times

Tee No. 1

8:20 a.m. – Matti Schmid

8:30 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, J.T. Poston

8:40 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark

8:50 a.m. – Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia

9:00 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:10 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy

9:20 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry

9:30 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman

9:40 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im

9:55 a.m. – Sam Burns, Justin Rose

10:05 a.m. – Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

10:15 a.m. – Cameron Young, Shane Lowry

10:25 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

10:35 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Harris English

10:45 a.m. – Russell Henley, Justin Thomas

10:55 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers

11:05 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley

11:15 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis

11:30 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman

11:40 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai

11:50 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley

12:00 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Jake Knapp

12:10 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter

12:20 p.m. – Michael Kim, Jason Day

12:30 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard

12:40 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover

12:50 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay

1:05 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa

1:15 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre

1:25 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Corey Conners

1:35 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler , Sepp Straka

1:55 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes

2:05 p.m. – Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

2:15 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo

