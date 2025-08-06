PGA Tour
2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship tee times, pairing, featured groups for Thursday's Round 1

Updated Aug. 7, 2025 7:41 a.m. ET

The FedEx St. Jude Championship tees off on Thursday, August 7th at 7:40 a.m. ET. Check out the complete list of tee times for the first and second rounds of the St. Jude Championship - all times Eastern.

First Round Featured Groups

First Round Tee Times

Tee No. 1

  • 8:20 a.m. – Matti Schmid
  • 8:30 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, J.T. Poston
  • 8:40 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark
  • 8:50 a.m. – Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia
  • 9:00 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 9:10 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy
  • 9:20 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry
  • 9:30 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 9:40 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im
  • 9:55 a.m. – Sam Burns, Justin Rose
  • 10:05 a.m. – Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 10:15 a.m. – Cameron Young, Shane Lowry
  • 10:25 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
  • 10:35 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Harris English
  • 10:45 a.m. – Russell Henley, Justin Thomas
  • 10:55 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers
  • 11:05 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley
  • 11:15 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis
  • 11:30 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman
  • 11:40 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai
  • 11:50 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley
  • 12:00 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Jake Knapp
  • 12:10 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter
  • 12:20 p.m. – Michael Kim, Jason Day
  • 12:30 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard
  • 12:40 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover
  • 12:50 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay
  • 1:05 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa
  • 1:15 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre
  • 1:25 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Corey Conners
  • 1:35 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:45 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
  • 1:55 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 2:05 p.m. – Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
  • 2:15 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo
