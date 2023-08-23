PGA Tour 2023 Tour Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated Aug. 23, 2023 1:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

Last week, we took down another nice outright winner on Viktor Hovland (+1600) at the BMW Championship . If you follow this space, that is five outright winners since we started doing this column just two months ago. Let's see if we can replicate the magic at the Tour Championship.

The 30 best golfers on the PGA Tour this year head to the East Lake Golf Club to determine the winner of the 2023 FedEx Cup. The track is par-70, which measures approximately 7,300 yards.

One big note: Whether you are playing fantasy or wagering on this tournament, it is very important you understand the details of this week's event. Due to the points system in place for the FedEx Playoffs, Scottie Scheffler will open the tournament with the lead, at 10-under par.

Fresh off his comeback win last weekend, Hovland is in second at 8-under par, while Rory McIlroy, the reigning champion, is in third at 7-under par. Jon Rahm (-6) and Lucas Glover (-5) round out the top five.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Nothing new here when it comes to the oddsboard, as Scheffler is the favorite entering the weekend. He already holds a two-stroke lead and is currently listed at +130 at FanDuel Sportsbook. McIlroy has the second-best odds at +330, while Hovland rounds out the top three at +500.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top-10 favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS & FIELD

Scottie Scheffler +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Rory McIlroy +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Viktor Hovland +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Jon Rahm +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Patrick Cantlay +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Max Homa +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Xander Schauffele +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Lucas Glover +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Brian Harman +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

"The Gimmes"

Brian Harman top 10, including strokes (+140)

His skill set fits this course, and he comes in in great form with a T-5 last week at Olympia Fields. He has five top-12 finishes over his last six events, including winning the Open Championship.

Russell Henley top 10, including strokes (+160)

Similar to Harman, Henley has been on fire. He comes into this event with three straight top-eight finishes.

LONG-SHOT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+3000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

Here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling some pizza money on this week:

Lowest 72-hole score

Russell Henley +3000

With starting strokes

Xander Schauffele +3500

